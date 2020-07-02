Flinto raises USD 7.2 mn funding to expand pre-school learning solution

Flinto Learning Solutions, which provides early childhood education solutions, on Thursday said it has raised USD 7.2 million (about Rs 54 crore), led by Lightbox Ventures. Flinto will use the pre-series B funding to support its growth in the early learning space and to expand its newly-launched preschool solution during the COVID-19 pandemic (Flintoclass@HOME), according to a company statement. It did not disclose valuation details of the current round. The company has raised around Rs 115 crore till date from investors including Globevestor, Lightbox and InnoVen Capital. Founded in September 2013 by Arunprasad Durairaj, Vijay Babu Gandhi and Shreenidhi Srirangam, Flinto aims to change the way children across the world learn and play. Its Flintobox product has been used by over one million families, while its Flintoclass solution has been used in more than 700 preschools across eight countries.

"We don't want COVID-19 to come in the way of a child's learning. For children below 6 years of age, monotonous online classes can't be a substitute for the multi-sensory experiences that they deserve. We wanted to ensure that children continue receiving structured hands-on learning without compromising on their safety," Flinto Learning Solutions CEO and co-founder Arunprasad Durairaj said. He added that Flintoclass@HOME offers a blended preschool learning experience with parents receiving at their doorstep an easy-to-use preschool kit with daily hands-on activities for children, along with pre-recorded interactive sessions with its educators every month.

"In less than a month, we have 3,000 enrollments and it is very promising. We will be using the funds to create, expand and distribute this product across the world so that no child's learning stops due to COVID-19," Durairaj said..