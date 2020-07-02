Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal India trade unions begin 3-day strike; output likely to be hit

On Wednesday, talks between Coal India trade unions and the government over the issue of commercial coal mining failed. Nathulal Pandey, President of HMS-affiliated Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation, said the strike was started by the workers on the first shift, which begins at 6 am.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 15:55 IST
Coal India trade unions begin 3-day strike; output likely to be hit

Coal India trade unions on Thursday began their three-day strike mainly to protest against the government's decision to allow commercial mining of coal, with a representative saying the strike could hit around 4 million tonnes of coal output. On Wednesday, talks between Coal India trade unions and the government over the issue of commercial coal mining failed.

Nathulal Pandey, President of HMS-affiliated Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation, said the strike was started by the workers on the first shift, which begins at 6 am. He claimed that in the Jhanjra area (West Bengal) of Eastern Coalfields, five leaders of the unions, three from HMS, one each from AITUC and CITU were arrested but were released after few hours.

Workers employed in the BCCL, a Coal India arm, have not gone to work and as a result emergency services such has hospitals in the mines have been paralysed, he said. According to Pandey, on an average Coal India produces 1.3 MT of coal every day, so it is estimated that the production loss due to the three-days strike would be around 4 MT.

Besides, the general manager of the Sohagpur area (Madhya Pradesh) of SECL, a Coal India arm, has called outsiders to work in the mine which is an "extraordinary situation" and this has never happened to Coal India, Pandey said. Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

The central trade unions operating in Coal India are HMS, BMS, AITUC, INTUC and CITU. According to Pandey, in Jhanjra area – production and dispatch are totally closed.

Pandey further said that in South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) the strike is successful. A virtual meeting was held between Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and representatives of trade unions on Wednesday.

"During the meeting, the minister informed the unions that commercial mining is a policy decision of central government. The Minister said that this is the only way to increase the production of coal. The representatives of trade union reiterated their stand opposing commercial mining," Pandey said. In the end, the minister did not accept the demand of unions to withdraw the decision of commercial mining. Therefore, the unions have no other remedy but to go for three-day strike, he had said.

On Tuesday, Joshi made an appeal to trade unions not to go on strike, saying that there were no plans to either divest the PSU or hive off Coal India arm CMPDIL. Trade unions have given a call for nationwide strike against the government's move to open the coal sector to private players and separate the state-run firm's exploration, planning and design arm CMPDIL from the company, among other issues.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Southern European yields hit 3-month lows with riskier assets back in demand

Yields on riskier southern European debt hit three-month lows on Thursday in line with broader market optimism after an improvement in economic data, while Germanys safe-haven benchmark Bund yield held near a one-week high. Italys 10-year g...

UK PM Johnson says statue of colonialist Rhodes should not be pulled down

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that a statue of 19th century colonialist Cecil Rhodes should not be pulled down from an Oxford University college because history should not be edited. Oriel College, Oxford, said last ...

India's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 59.52 pc

A total of 11,881 COVID-19 patients have been cured during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure to 3,59,859, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This further takes the recovery rate to 59.52 per cent. As...

Britain recognises Guaido as Venezuela president - English High Court

Britain has recognised Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the countrys president, the English High Court has ruled, in a case over whether Guaido or Nicolas Maduro should control 1 billion of its gold stored in London.A four-day he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020