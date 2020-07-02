Left Menu
Development News Edition

US trade deficit rises 9.7% in May to $54.6 billion

Both exports and imports fell as the coronavirus outbreak continued to take a toll on world commerce The Commerce Department said Thursday that the gap between the United States buys and what it sells abroad rose 9.7% in May to $54.6 billion, highest since December 2018.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:43 IST
US trade deficit rises 9.7% in May to $54.6 billion

The US trade deficit rose for the third straight month in May. Both exports and imports fell as the coronavirus outbreak continued to take a toll on world commerce

The Commerce Department said Thursday that the gap between the United States buys and what it sells abroad rose 9.7% in May to $54.6 billion, highest since December 2018. The coronavirus pandemic has devastated world trade. US exports fell 4.4% in May to $144.5 billion, lowest since November 2009. Imports slid 0.9% to $199.1 billion, lowest since July 2010.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

3 held with 85 kg of cannabis in Noida; 4th major drug haul in fortnight

Three alleged drug traffickers were arrested in Noida while trying to smuggle 85 kg of cannabis into Delhi NCR, police said on Thursday. Police also seized the narcotic consignment and identified the arrested accused as Delhi residents Vija...

India in talks with US, Canada, European and Gulf countries on establishing air travel bubbles: AAI

India is in talks with the US and Canada and countries in the European and Gulf regions to establish individual bilateral bubbles which will allow airlines of each country in the pact to operate international flights, said the Airports Auth...

Axis Bank to wind down UK subsidiary

Axis Bank on Thursday said it has decided to wind down its UK subsidiary and the move will not have any material impact on its financial position. The lender has been reviewing its international strategy and as part of this, has adopted a c...

Delhi court asks Police to register FIR against Constable accused of throwing man from roof

A Delhi Court has ordered the police to register an FIR against a constable and his aides, who are accused of throwing a man from the roof of a building, and directed to take strict action against the erring officials who tried to sabotage ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020