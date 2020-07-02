Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Is corona virus weakening? When will vaccine for coronavirus come in India?', netizens ask Google 

'Is corona virus weakening?', 'When (will) vaccine for coronavirus (come) in India?' and 'Will the coronavirus ever end?' were among the top COVID-19 related questions on Google in India in the month of June, even as the overall search volume for coronavirus declined as compared to May, according to Google search trends.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:54 IST
'Is corona virus weakening? When will vaccine for coronavirus come in India?', netizens ask Google 

'Is corona virus weakening?', 'When (will) vaccine for coronavirus (come) in India?' and 'Will the coronavirus ever end?' were among the top COVID-19 related questions on Google in India in the month of June, even as the overall search volume for coronavirus declined as compared to May, according to Google search trends. Netizens also sought answers to questions like 'Which mask is best for coronavirus?', 'How did New Zealand defeat coronavirus?', 'How many days symptoms of coronavirus?' and 'How many deaths from coronavirus in all world?', the data showed.

Coronavirus-centric searches in June dropped 66 per cent from May, but volumes remained more than double that of February, it added. The top trending coronavirus searches were 'coronavirus news' and 'vaccine for coronavirus latest update'.

"'Patanjali corona medicine', 'Global vaccine summit' and 'Dexamethasone' were all breakout vaccine-related searches in June," Google said. The state/union territory with the highest search interest for coronavirus in June was Goa, followed by Delhi and Chandigarh.

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput emerged as the top trending topic in the country in June. Interest for Rajput spiked sharply on June 14 to reach an all-time high nationally. Other overall trending topics included the solar eclipse and Father's Day..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

3 held with 85 kg of cannabis in Noida; 4th major drug haul in fortnight

Three alleged drug traffickers were arrested in Noida while trying to smuggle 85 kg of cannabis into Delhi NCR, police said on Thursday. Police also seized the narcotic consignment and identified the arrested accused as Delhi residents Vija...

India in talks with US, Canada, European and Gulf countries on establishing air travel bubbles: AAI

India is in talks with the US and Canada and countries in the European and Gulf regions to establish individual bilateral bubbles which will allow airlines of each country in the pact to operate international flights, said the Airports Auth...

Axis Bank to wind down UK subsidiary

Axis Bank on Thursday said it has decided to wind down its UK subsidiary and the move will not have any material impact on its financial position. The lender has been reviewing its international strategy and as part of this, has adopted a c...

Delhi court asks Police to register FIR against Constable accused of throwing man from roof

A Delhi Court has ordered the police to register an FIR against a constable and his aides, who are accused of throwing a man from the roof of a building, and directed to take strict action against the erring officials who tried to sabotage ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020