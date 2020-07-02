Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala s Investment Promotion Task Force firms up plans to lure big investments

The meeting was attended by all the 23 members of the task force. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had recently constituted the task force to showcase Kerala as a preferred destination for investments in India with unique offerings in focus sectors of Life Sciences & Healthcare, Agro & Food Processing, Urban Infrastructure, Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing, among others.

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 02-07-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 19:22 IST
Kerala s Investment Promotion Task Force firms up plans to lure big investments

Thiruvananthapuram, July 2 (PTI): The Kerala Government constituted Special Investment Promotion Task Force has decided to draw up a time-bound action plan to position the state as a major investment destination. The aim is also to attract foreign investors who wish to relocate manufacturing bases to the southern state post Covid-19 outbreak.

The Task Force held its first meeting here today under the chairmanship of Dr Vishwas Mehta, Chief Secretary, and Vice Chairman Dr K Ellangovan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce to formulate a conducive action plan to create a promising and enduring investment climate in the state. The meeting was attended by all the 23 members of the task force.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had recently constituted the task force to showcase Kerala as a preferred destination for investments in India with unique offerings in focus sectors of Life Sciences & Healthcare, Agro & Food Processing, Urban Infrastructure, Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing, among others. The task force's primary objective is to showcase the states unique advantages to the Global audience and build an investor friendly ecosystem that would follow a "Collaborative" and "Investor first" approach to make "Investing in Kerala Simpler, Faster and Friendlier." It also aims to develop a strategy to attract foreign investors who wish to relocate manufacturing bases post Covid-19 outbreak.

The meeting was attended, among others, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, T K Jose, Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources, K R Jyothilal, Principal Secretary, Transport, Sanjay Kaul, Secretary, Ports and Rani George, Secretary, Tourism. The discussions centred on sectors that Kerala must focus on to build a unique brand for investments globally.

Stressing the need to change the current perception about the state, the members also wanted simplificationof land acquisition process, building a comprehensive Industry-Academia Collaboration, job creation, gaining self-sufficiency by transforming Kerala from a consumer economy to a manufacturing economy, improving health and social infrastructure by promoting Make in Kerala initiative. Suggestions were also made on improving the states online single-window clearance mechanism, encouraging wage subsidy incentives and promoting sectors like Healthcare, Life Science, Defence, MSMEs, Manufacturing, etc. through exclusive sector specific industrial parks and townships.PTI UD BN WELCOME WELCOME

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

England players to sport 'Black Lives Matter' logo in series against Windies

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Thursday announced that the mens team will be wearing a Black Lives Matter logo on their playing shirts when they face West Indies in the three-match Test series. The decision was fully supported b...

British PM's father travels to Greece despite UK COVID-19 advisory

The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has flown to Greece, despite current advice for British nationals to avoid all but essential international travel.Greek government officials confirmed on Thursday that author Stanley Johnso...

Karnataka's water warrior Kame Gowda honoured with lifetime free bus pass after PM's praise

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the lake-man of Karnataka Kame Gowda, the Karnataka government on Thursday honoured him with a lifetime free bus pass to travel in all classes of state road transport buses. Sharing the informa...

Minor girl sexually assaulted, killed in TN

A missing seven-year old girl was sexually assaulted and killed allegedly by a man in a village near here, following which he has been arrested, police said here on Thursday. The crime coming close on the heels of a killing of a 13 -year ol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020