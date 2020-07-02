Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chingari to ramp up hiring, plans 100-people content moderation team

The government said these apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country." Ghosh said Chingari is now scaling up its operations and plans to put in place a 100-member team for content moderation in the next six months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:17 IST
Chingari to ramp up hiring, plans 100-people content moderation team

Homegrown short video sharing app Chingari on Thursday said it is working on significantly ramping up its headcount to 200 people in the next few months to meet the manifold growth in traffic and user addition on its platform. The Bengaluru-headquartered company claims its app downloads have already crossed the one-crore mark from 5 lakh last month. "We have been witnessing massive growth three weeks prior, which has accelerated further after the government's ban (of 59 Chinese apps). We already have over 1.1 crore downloads and 70 lakh users everyday on our platform," Chingari's co-founder and Chief of Product Sumit Ghosh told PTI. The app gained further prominence after industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted about the company, saying: "I hadn't ever downloaded TikTok but I have just downloaded Chingari... More power to you..." Chingari's rival app TikTok was among those banned by the Indian government earlier this week. The government said these apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country." Ghosh said Chingari is now scaling up its operations and plans to put in place a 100-member team for content moderation in the next six months. "We have a nimble team right now, about 20 people. But given the growth that we are registering, we will be investing aggressively and scaling up operations. "We want to set up a 100-people content moderation team to strengthen that function to support the automated systems that we have, apart from other roles that we will hire for...we intend to have about 200 people in the next few months," he said. Chingari was incubated by software development firm Globussoft, and the process to register it as a separate company is going on, Ghosh said. The company is also in discussions to raise funds, Ghosh said, but declined to give details. "Security of user data is of prime importance and we have strong privacy protocols in place. That is why we have data centres with AWS (Amazon Web Services) in the country. "Our systems algorithms are designed to ensure that objectionable content, if any, does not get viral and is removed in time," he explained. Chingari is also focussing on expanding the base of creators and influencers on its platform. Ghosh claimed about one lakh users are uploading 5-6 lakh videos every day on the platform. "We want to create an ecosystem of influencers, creators and users...We will be investing heavily on the content side and enhancing engagement. We will onboard enough influencers to take us to the next level," he said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. charges Ghislaine Maxwell with luring girls that Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday on U.S. charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them. T...

Grades R, 6, 11 to return to school on 6 July: DBE

Only Grades 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will now be returning to school on 6 July 2020, the Department of Basic Education DBE said on Thursday.The decision affects all provinces. The other grades will be phased in during July in a differentiate...

Alpine skiing-World Championships in Italy confirmed for 2021

The Alpine skiing World Championships in Cortina dAmpezzo will take place in February 2021 as originally scheduled, the International Ski Federation FIS said on Thursday. In May the Italian winter sports federation FISI had asked to postpon...

High court won't hear abortion clinic 'buffer zone' cases

The Supreme Court on Thursday turned away pleas from anti-abortion activists to make it easier for them to protest outside clinics, declining to wade back into the abortion debate just days after striking down a Louisiana law regulating abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020