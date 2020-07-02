Left Menu
Gadkari urges firms to work towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday urged Indian companies to set their eyes on global expansion to fulfil the dream of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Reducing dependence on imports and enhancing exports is the need of the hour, he said. "It fills me with pride when I see Indian companies set their eyes for global success.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday urged Indian companies to set their eyes on global expansion to fulfil the dream of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Reducing dependence on imports and enhancing exports is the need of the hour, he said.

"It fills me with pride when I see Indian companies set their eyes for global success. This is exactly the concept of our Prime Minister's Atmanirbhar Bharat... "Innovation, entrepreneurship, science, technology, research and successful practices and conversion of knowledge into wealth is the future for the country, particularly in the IT sector there is a huge potential," the road transport, highways and MSME minister said. He was speaking after inaugurating product engineering firm VVDN's Global Innovation Park at Manesar, Haryana through video conference. Gadkari further said there is a need to upgrade technology, which will result in employment generation. He also advised upcoming ventures to think about setting up base in remote areas instead of saturated urban centres. Saturation of industry in cities like Delhi and Mumbai is creating new urban problems, he said.

Spread across 10 acres, VVDN's Global Innovation Park (GIP) has the capacity to accommodate one lakh people over the next three years, the company said in a statement..

