Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladeshi traders block Indian exports via Petrapole border

The agitators, who began their stir on Wednesday blocking the entry of Indian trucks for several hours, claimed that the border will remain sealed until India allows import. "Today, there was nil export from India via Petrapole," Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Chairman (East) Sushil Patwari said and sought the intervention of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee into the matter.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-07-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 23:27 IST
Bangladeshi traders block Indian exports via Petrapole border

No exports to Bangladesh via the Petrapole border took place on Thursday due to ongoing agitation by Bangladeshi traders and their workers, demanding that India allow imports from the neighboring country. The agitators, who began their stir on Wednesday blocking the entry of Indian trucks for several hours, claimed that the border will remain sealed until India allows import.

"Today, there was nil export from India via Petrapole," Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Chairman (East) Sushil Patwari said and sought the intervention of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee into the matter. Some trucks with perishable goods diverted their cargo to Gojadanga, a smaller land port in the North 24 Parganas.

"We have not allowed any truck to enter Benapole. This will continue until India resumes import of our goods," Benapole C&F Agents Staff Association secretary Sajidur Rehman said. Benapole is the place across the border from Petrapole.

"Our exporters and a lot of workers associated with exports are suffering due to delay from the Indian side to allow shipments from us," Rehman said. West Bengal-based exporters have already sought Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention into the matter.

"Indian manufacturers, including MSMEs, are running short of essential supplies and raw materials as imports are not allowed. Since Bangladesh has allowed entry of Indian goods, it is required to import their cargo to keep the trade balance moving," Patwari said in a letter to the chief minister..

TRENDING

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

World Bank approves US$260m loan to promote access to financing for Ecuador’s SMEs

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Jeffrey Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell arrested on sex abuse charges

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday on U.S. charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them. T...

Bangladeshi solar-sharing start-up aims to cut power waste

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, July 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A start-up that helps rural Bangladeshi owners of home solar power systems trade their surplus electricity with their neighbours won an international award for climate change innova...

Lockdown ends in Nigeria's Kano, where coronavirus killed hundreds

The Nigerian state of Kano ended its novel coronavirus lockdown on Thursday, the local ministry of health said, months after an outbreak of what was originally called a mysterious disease killed hundreds of citizens. The easing comes weeks ...

Fire breaks out at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility but operations unaffected, officials say

A fire broke out at Irans Natanz nuclear facility on Thursday but operations were unaffected, officials said, as a former official suggested the incident could have been an attempt to sabotage work breaching an international nuclear deal. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020