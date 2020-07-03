Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's services sector grows at fastest pace in over a decade in June - Caixin PMI

The Caixin survey showed a sub-index for new business received by Chinese services firms rose to 57.3 from 55.8 in May, with the rate of growth accelerating to the fastest since August 2010. New export business also expanded for the first time since January on firmer foreign demand, in contrast to overseas orders for manufactured goods, which continued to contract as many of China's trading partners remained in lockdowns.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-07-2020 07:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 07:16 IST
China's services sector grows at fastest pace in over a decade in June - Caixin PMI

China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade in June as the easing of coronavirus-related lockdown measures revised consumer demand, a private survey showed on Friday, though companies continued to shed jobs. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 58.4, the highest reading since April 2010, from May's 55.0, pulling further away from the trough hit in February as the coronavirus lockdown paralysed the economy.

The 50-mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. The rebound suggests China's overall recovery is becoming more balanced and broader based as life slowly returns to normal in one of the world's biggest consumer markets, though analysts believe it will take months for activity to return to pre-crisis levels.

The services sector accounts for about 60% of the economy and half of the urban jobs, and includes many small, private companies which had been slower to recover initially than large manufacturers. Heavy job losses, pay cuts and fears of a second wave of infections have made some consumers cautious about spending and going out again. The Caixin survey showed a sub-index for new business received by Chinese services firms rose to 57.3 from 55.8 in May, with the rate of growth accelerating to the fastest since August 2010.

New export business also expanded for the first time since January on firmer foreign demand, in contrast to overseas orders for manufactured goods, which continued to contract as many of China's trading partners remained in lockdowns. Services companies were also able to raise their prices slightly, ending a six-month streak of discounting as firms promote sales, while business confidence over the next 12 months strengthened to a three-year high.

But employment remained stuck in contractionary territory for fifth consecutive month, with corporate headcounts falling at a faster pace than in May, highlighting the immense pressure facing Chinese policymakers this year as they vow to stabilise the labour market. "Although businesses were optimistic about the economic outlook, they remained cautious about increasing hiring, with employment in both the manufacturing and services sectors shrinking," said Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group, in an statement accompanying the data release.

"Addressing the employment problem requires not only macro policies to further promote work resumption, but also more targeted relief measures introduced by governments to tide companies over." Caixin's composite manufacturing and services PMI, also released on Wednesday, picked up to 55.7 in June from 54.5 in May.

China's economy is gradually emerging from a sharp 6.8% contraction in the first quarter, with much of the country now reopened after disruptions early in the year due to strict lockdown measures. But analysts warned that a new surge of COVID-19 cases in the capital Beijing and some surrounding cities threatens to undercut growth, with many entertainment venues remaining shut due to concerns about infections.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UK to end quarantine for travellers from 'low-risk' countries

The British government said Friday it is scrapping a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals from a number of countries deemed lower risk for the coronavirus, including France, Spain, Germany and Italy. The change takes effect July 10, just ove...

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Alabama order easing voting restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a lower-court ruling that would have relaxed voting restrictions in Alabama state during the coronavirus pandemic.Alabama requires voters to submit a photo identification when they apply for an abs...

Australia new virus cases fall, but testing blitz runs into resistance

Australia reported a drop in new coronavirus cases on Friday, with a surge in the second most populated state Victoria appearing to have eased, although more than 10,000 people have refused to be tested in hotspot suburbs of Melbourne.There...

Tokyo's first woman governor set for re-election even as coronavirus cases rise

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike looks set cruise to victory in her bid for re-election on Sunday, buoyed by approval of her handling of the novel coronavirus even as a recent rise in infections triggers new concerns in the Japanese capital.Koik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020