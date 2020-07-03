Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sleepwell Cocoon - India's first customizable mattress

Sleepwell, India's leading mattress brand from Sheela Foam Ltd, has launched Cocoon mattress, the first-of-its-kind Mattress in a Box (MIAB) offering that allows consumers to choose the comfort feel of the mattress on their side of the bed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 07:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 07:47 IST
Sleepwell Cocoon - India's first customizable mattress
Sleepwell presents Cocoon mattress. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] July 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sleepwell, India's leading mattress brand from Sheela Foam Ltd, has launched Cocoon mattress, the first-of-its-kind Mattress in a Box (MIAB) offering that allows consumers to choose the comfort feel of the mattress on their side of the bed. The mattress provides options of customization; so that the customers can modify their comfort feel just by interchanging the top two foam layers from gentle to firm or vice versa.

As a part of the initiative, Sleepwell has released a digital film that takes you through the USPs of the product. Today, customers are constantly in search of new product innovations that add to comfort in their daily lives. The Cocoon mattress is a unique offering from the house of Sleepwell that tries to integrate the highest-level personalization in its product portfolio. Enclosed below are a few distinctive highlights of this product:

* Half-Half Concept: The mattress will allow two sleepers on the same bed to have two different types of feels on two sides of the same mattress by rearranging the two different top foam layers. This allows them to choose different comfort feels on their side of the mattress for a comfortable sleep. * Choice of Firmness: The Cocoon is a triple-layered mattress - customizable top two layers & core bottom layer for unmatched support. The top two layers have a different feel on either side - gentle & firm. The customer can change the feel of the mattress by interchanging the layers - from gentle to firm or vice versa. It is a dual feel mattress when enables two sleepers on the same bed to enjoy a good night's sleep just by rearranging the two different top foam layers as per their choice of feel without upsetting their partner.

* Mattress in a Box (MIAB): A concept where a mattress is compressed and packed in vacuum packaging with the help of a special compressing machine, that makes it suitable for direct shipping to the customer. After the vacuum packaging is opened by the customer, the mattress decompresses to its original shape and size and becomes ready for use. * DIY (Do it Yourself): The product is a Do It Yourself (DIY) product with little effort required in unpacking and making the product ready to use. The zipper allows the user to open the top cover for changing the feel.

"At Sleepwell, we have always endeavored to place customers at the core of all our decisions. Cocoon is a great innovation that takes personalization to a whole new level. It will be available through an omnichannel model to get the product closer to our customers. We are confident that it will receive a positive response," said Sumit Sehgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Sheela Foam Ltd. In an attempt to make the purchase of Cocoon mattresses easy and convenient, Sleepwell is offering delivery of products directly from the factory through a safe and hygienic supply chain.

Additionally, Sleepwell is offering a free trial of the product, wherein if the customer doesn't like the mattress, it can be returned within 30 days. Availability: mysleepwell.com

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UK to end quarantine for travellers from 'low-risk' countries

The British government said Friday it is scrapping a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals from a number of countries deemed lower risk for the coronavirus, including France, Spain, Germany and Italy. The change takes effect July 10, just ove...

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Alabama order easing voting restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a lower-court ruling that would have relaxed voting restrictions in Alabama state during the coronavirus pandemic.Alabama requires voters to submit a photo identification when they apply for an abs...

Australia new virus cases fall, but testing blitz runs into resistance

Australia reported a drop in new coronavirus cases on Friday, with a surge in the second most populated state Victoria appearing to have eased, although more than 10,000 people have refused to be tested in hotspot suburbs of Melbourne.There...

Tokyo's first woman governor set for re-election even as coronavirus cases rise

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike looks set cruise to victory in her bid for re-election on Sunday, buoyed by approval of her handling of the novel coronavirus even as a recent rise in infections triggers new concerns in the Japanese capital.Koik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020