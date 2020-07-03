Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance Industries shares gain over 1 pc after Intel Capital deal

Shares of Reliance Industries on Friday rose over 1 per cent after announcement that Intel Capital will buy 0.39 per cent stake in Jio Platforms. "Intel Capital will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore,” Reliance Industries and Jio Platforms said in a joint statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 12:51 IST
Reliance Industries shares gain over 1 pc after Intel Capital deal

Shares of Reliance Industries on Friday rose over 1 per cent after announcement that Intel Capital will buy 0.39 per cent stake in Jio Platforms. The heavyweight stock jumped 1.42 per cent to Rs 1,785.65 on the BSE.

On the NSE, the stock advanced 1.40 per cent to Rs 1,785. Electronic chip maker Intel's investment arm, Intel Capital, will buy 0.39 per cent stake in Mukesh Ambani's digital unit, Jio Platforms, for Rs 1,894.50 crore, the company said on Friday.

Intel Capital is 12th company to join the list of marquee firms who have recently invested in Jio Platforms, taking the total investment amount to Rs 1,17,588.45 crore. "Intel Capital will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore,” Reliance Industries and Jio Platforms said in a joint statement. Intel Capital's investment will translate into a 0.39 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Your will power is as strong and firm as Himalayas; whole country is proud of you: PM Modi to troops in Ladakh.

Your will power is as strong and firm as Himalayas whole country is proud of you PM Modi to troops in Ladakh....

SBI sanctions Rs 300 crore loan to PTC India Financial Services

PTC India Financial Services said on Friday that State Bank of India SBI has sanctioned it a term loan working capital augmentation TLWC of Rs 300 crore. The facility has with a door-to-door tenor of three years including a moratorium of si...

Four killed as unknown assailants open fire on car in northwest Pakistan

Unknown assailants opened fire on a car in northwest Pakistans restive tribal district on Friday, killing four persons including a tribal elderThe accused ambushed the car in Birman in South Waziristan tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ...

Over two crore N95 masks, one crore PPE kits distributed to states free of cost: Govt

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that more than two crore N95 masks and over 1 crore PPEs distributed free of cost by the Centre to the states, since April 1. Since April 1, 2020, Centre has distributed more than 2.0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020