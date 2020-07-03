Left Menu
RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group to publish Fortune India

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group has bagged the publishing rights for the global business magazine Fortune for the Indian market, according to a company statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 14:19 IST
RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group to publish Fortune India

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group has bagged the publishing rights for the global business magazine Fortune for the Indian market, according to a company statement. The USD 4 billion RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group on Friday announced its agreement with Fortune Media Group, the publishers of Fortune Magazine, to publish Fortune in India.

The Indian edition was first published in 2010 and RPSG has “ambitious plans“ for the magazine, the company said. Commenting on the development RPSG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka said that Fortune India will be a great addition to the group stable of power-brands. ”Fortune is one of the great global media brands. It has been a CEO must-read for nearly a century, and its ability to marry sharp insights with great story-telling is unparalleled. Its lists like the Fortune 500 and Most Powerful Women in Business are considered bywords in excellence,” he said.

Fortune Media Group CEO Alan Murray said, "India is a key market for us and we are confident that under RPSG, Fortune India will reach even greater heights." Fortune India publishes the Fortune India 500 and the Fortune India Next 500, the Fortune India 40 Under 40, the Fortune India Most Powerful Women, etc. Some of these properties like the Next 500 or the Most Powerful Women have also been converted into best-selling and much coveted events. Founded in 1929, and first published in February 1930, Fortune prides itself on its access to the C-Suite. Besides the iconic magazine, Fortune also runs an events and digital media business. RPSG’s businesses include power and energy, carbon black manufacturing, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, media and entertainment, and agriculture.

