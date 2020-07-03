Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha to provide Rs 1,040 crore credit to 7 lakh landless farmers

The landless farmers, who were not able to avail farm credit earlier, will get loans through joint liability groups which will act as 'social collateral', agriculture and farmers empowerment department secretary Sourabh Garg said. The scheme was designed in collaboration with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), he said, adding that the village agriculture workers will implement the programme at the field level.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-07-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 14:53 IST
Odisha to provide Rs 1,040 crore credit to 7 lakh landless farmers

The Odisha government has launched a scheme 'Balaram' to provide agricultural credit of Rs 1,040 crore to landless farmers who are facing hardships due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Friday. Around seven lakh landless cultivators will be benefited from the programme in the next two years, they said.

The decision in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by chief secretary A K Tripathy on Thursday. The landless farmers, who were not able to avail farm credit earlier, will get loans through joint liability groups which will act as 'social collateral', agriculture and farmers empowerment department secretary Sourabh Garg said.

The scheme was designed in collaboration with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), he said, adding that the village agriculture workers will implement the programme at the field level. The chief secretary also directed officials to work out an appropriate institutional mechanism for coordination and monitoring at different levels.

"Extending credit to the cultivators will be a firm step towards enhancing productivity in the agricultural sector," he said. State finance secretary A K Meena asked officials to mobilise the banking sector through the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) for extending credit support to the landless farmers and sharecroppers who do not get loans due to lack of resources.

Two state-run organisations - the Institute on Management of Agricultural Extension and the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) - will be the nodal agencies at the state and district levels respectively for implementation of the scheme. "It was also decided to incentivise 'Krushak Sathis' and village agriculture workers through the ATMA for the formation of JLGs, linking them to the banks, mobilising credit disbursal and facilitating repayment of the loans," Garg said.

Each lender will finance at least 10 JLGs in a year, he said, adding that there are around 7,000 branches of different banks and the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) in rural and semi-urban areas. "Each JLG will have five members and one group will get Rs 1.6 lakh. The target is to cover around seven lakh landless cultivators through 1.40 lakh JLGs within two years," he said.

The credit would be available as a normal crop loan, he said. "This scheme is the first of its kind in the country.

Through this programme, the field-level agricultural workers will get a credit of around Rs 1, 040 crore," NABARD general manager A Chandra Sekhar said..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Film industry remembers choreographer Saroj Khan, celebrates her legacy

The passing away of Bollywoods beloved masterji Saroj Khan on Friday left cine personalities Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Shah Rukh Khan and others heartbroken with many remembering the choreographers contribution in their career. ...

Over 6,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Russia in 24 hours

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia reached 667,883 with as many as 6,718 new COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Xinhua, citing a statement from countrys coronavirus response center on Friday, reported that the death ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now New global recordThe United States reported more than 55,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the largest daily increase any country has ever reported, according to a Reuters tally....

No evidence found, Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 WC final fixing probe

The Sri Lankan Police on Friday ended its investigation into allegations that the countrys 2011 World Cup final loss to India was fixed, saying it found no evidence after recording statements of stalwarts like Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020