Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global tourism set to lose $1.2 trillion due to coronavirus: UNCTAD

The world's tourism sector could lose at least 1.2 trillion dollars or 1.5 per cent of the global gross domestic product (GDP) having been placed at a standstill for nearly four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report by UNCTAD.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 03-07-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 15:44 IST
Global tourism set to lose $1.2 trillion due to coronavirus: UNCTAD
For many countries, a collapse in tourism means a collapse in their development prospects. Image Credit: ANI

The world's tourism sector could lose at least 1.2 trillion dollars or 1.5 per cent of the global gross domestic product (GDP) having been placed at a standstill for nearly four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report by UNCTAD. The UN's trade and development body warned that the loss could rise to 2.2 trillion dollars or 2.8 per cent of the world's GDP if the break in international tourism lasts for eight months, in line with the expected decline in tourism as projected by the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

UNCTAD estimates losses in the most pessimistic scenario, a 12-month break in international tourism, at 3.3 trillion dollars or 4.2 per cent of global GDP. Tourism is a backbone of many countries' economies and a lifeline for millions of people around the world, having more than tripled in value from 490 billion dollars to 1.6 trillion dollars in the last 20 years, according to UNWTO. But Covid-19 has brought it to a halt, causing severe economic consequences globally.

Prevailing lockdown measures in some countries, travel restrictions, reductions in consumers' disposable income and low confidence levels could significantly slow down the sector's recovery. Even as tourism slowly restarts in an increasing number of countries, it remains at a standstill in many nations. "These numbers are a clear reminder of something we often seem to forget: the economic importance of the sector and its role as a lifeline for millions of people all around the world," said UNCTAD's Director of International Trade Pamela Coke-Hamilton.

"For many countries, like the small island developing states, a collapse in tourism means a collapse in their development prospects. This is not something we can afford," she added. Developing countries could suffer the steepest GDP losses. But the tourism sector in many rich nations will also feel the squeeze.

Popular European and North American destinations including France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain and the United States could lose billions of dollars due to the dramatic drop in international tourism, according to UNCTAD forecasts. Travel and tourism account for a significant share of global GDP and more than half of many countries' national income.

Coronavirus-induced losses in tourism have a knock-on effect on other economic sectors that supply the goods and services travellers seek while on vacation such as food, beverages and entertainment. UNCTAD therefore estimates that for every 1 million dollars lost in international tourism revenue, a country's national income could decline by 2 million to 3 million dollars.

The massive fall in tourist arrivals has also left a growing number of skilled and unskilled workers unemployed or with less income. UNCTAD calls for strengthened social protection in the affected nations to prevent the worst economic hardship for people and communities that depend on tourism.

Governments should also assist tourism enterprises facing the risk of bankruptcy, such as hotels and airlines. One approach for financial relief is low-interest loans or grants, the report states. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

India registers strong protest at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan

India has registered strong protest, through diplomatic channels, at the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces along the Line of Control and the International Boundary which has killed over 14 Indians, wounded 88 in 2...

Motor racing-Red Bull seeking clarification on Mercedes steering system

Red Bull are seeking clarification from Formula Ones governing body about a controversial new Dual Axis Steering DAS system being used by champions Mercedes at this weekends Austrian season-opener, team boss Christian Horner said on Friday....

Film industry remembers choreographer Saroj Khan, celebrates her legacy

The passing away of Bollywoods beloved masterji Saroj Khan on Friday left cine personalities Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Shah Rukh Khan and others heartbroken with many remembering the choreographers contribution in their career. ...

Over 6,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Russia in 24 hours

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia reached 667,883 with as many as 6,718 new COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Xinhua, citing a statement from countrys coronavirus response center on Friday, reported that the death ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020