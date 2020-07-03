Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allow co-operative, pvt, foreign banks employees to use suburban trains as well: Unions

Bank unions have written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to let employees of private, foreign and co-operative lenders commute by suburban trains, officials said on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:09 IST
Allow co-operative, pvt, foreign banks employees to use suburban trains as well: Unions

Bank unions have written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to let employees of private, foreign and co-operative lenders commute by suburban trains, officials said on Friday. Official notifications had included only employees of nationalised banks to take the local train to work from July 1, excluding their other colleagues. In normal times, the local trains ply over 80 lakh passengers a day in crammed rakes, earning praise as 'lifeline of Mumbai'. The network, however, is allowing only limited passengers to board the trains due to the social distancing restrictions.

"The rains have started in Mumbai from today and it is very necessary to allow employees to take the trains as commuting by vehicles becomes difficult," said an employee working for a private sector lender. There are limitations on carrying capacity for the buses run by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and it takes a lot of time to wait for an empty bus, the employee said, adding there are many who stay over 50 kms away in places like Kalyan or Virar for whom private transport is expensive.

Devidas Tuljapurkar, the convenor of the United Forum of Bank Unions said a distinction cannot be made between bank employees once a decision has been taken to allow the bank employees after duly recognising banking as an emergency service. He said employees of state-run lenders like Andhra Bank or Corporation Bank, which have got merged with bigger state-run lenders, are also facing problems. The mergers happened during the lockdown and the employees' i-cards are yet to be replaced, resulting in the problem.

Tuljapurkar estimated that over 30,000 bank employees are left out because of the distinction and need to be accommodated. The UFBU has written to Thackeray to ensure that all the bank employees are allowed to board the trains without any distinction, stressing that services of all the bank employees are at par from a societal benefit perspective. It can be noted that the railways is running over 700 services a day on the suburban rail network and each of the trains is expected to carry 700 people as against an estimated 5,000 it transports during usual times..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with record one-day spike of 669 infections, death toll mounts to 717: Health dept.

West Bengals COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with record one-day spike of 669 infections, death toll mounts to 717 Health dept....

Special prosecutor to examine allegations against FIFA boss, Swiss Attorney General

Switzerland named a special prosecutor to review criminal complaints against FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and Attorney General Michael Lauber after the men held undocumented meetings while Laubers office was investigating suspected graft sur...

Spanish minister says all EU COVID-19 debt will be repaid

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday that all the debt issued by the European Union to help its member states deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis will eventually be paid back. The debt will be sustainable as i...

Beaches beckon as England to end quarantine for more than 50 countries

Britain will end coronavirus quarantines for people arriving in England from more than 50 countries, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy - but not the United States - the government said on Friday. The move, effective July 10, clears...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020