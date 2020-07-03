Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCSC urges companies to get cyber security audit done

National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt Gen Rajesh Pant on Friday asked companies to get their cyber security audit done as the country looks to cut dependency on foreign apps and softwares. He also said that companies during the audit should focus on their human resources as human beings are the weakest link in cyber security "All companies are expected to have a cyber audit done.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:14 IST
NCSC urges companies to get cyber security audit done

National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt Gen Rajesh Pant on Friday asked companies to get their cyber security audit done as the country looks to cut dependency on foreign apps and softwares. He also said that companies during the audit should focus on their human resources as human beings are the weakest link in cyber security

"All companies are expected to have a cyber audit done. The audit is done by an empanelled auditor and we have many auditors empanelled in India as on today. A lot of companies focus on minimum audits but more needs to be done. I urge all enterprises to get their cyber audits done, it's for your own good," Pant said at a cyber security webinar organised by FICCI. He said Indian entrepreneurs should work to reduce dependency of foreign softwares. "Our focus area today is on Atmanirbhar Bharat, anything indigenous is a priority for us. We are promoting indigenisation and all those who have capabilities for substitutes should come forward," Pant said. There have been several reports of cyber fraud and data leaks of Indian users during the lockdown. Several cyber criminals posted fake links to dupe people who were willing to contribute to PM-Cares fund

"The human being is the weakest link in the cyber security chain so whatever you do, human beings become very important. Training, good cyber hygiene and good social engineering practices are essential," Pant said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with record one-day spike of 669 infections, death toll mounts to 717: Health dept.

West Bengals COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with record one-day spike of 669 infections, death toll mounts to 717 Health dept....

Special prosecutor to examine allegations against FIFA boss, Swiss Attorney General

Switzerland named a special prosecutor to review criminal complaints against FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and Attorney General Michael Lauber after the men held undocumented meetings while Laubers office was investigating suspected graft sur...

Spanish minister says all EU COVID-19 debt will be repaid

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday that all the debt issued by the European Union to help its member states deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis will eventually be paid back. The debt will be sustainable as i...

Beaches beckon as England to end quarantine for more than 50 countries

Britain will end coronavirus quarantines for people arriving in England from more than 50 countries, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy - but not the United States - the government said on Friday. The move, effective July 10, clears...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020