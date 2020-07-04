Left Menu
Bombardier Transport India bags contract for supply of train-sets for Kanpur, Agra Metro projects

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has awarded the contract for supply, testing and commissioning of 201 cars along with train control and signalling system to Bombardier Transport India Pvt. Limited. Four international firms had submitted bids for the contract in February this year.

Bombardier Transport India has bagged a contract for the supply of 67 trains of three cars each for Kanpur and Agra Metro projects, according to an official statement. The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has awarded the contract for supply, testing and commissioning of 201 cars along with train control and signalling system to Bombardier Transport India Pvt. Limited.

Four international firms had submitted bids for the contract in February this year. After technical evaluation of the bids by UPMRC, the Chinese bidder -- CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co. Ltd. -- was disqualified from the process.

Financial packages of the three technically qualified bidders were opened in UPMRC on July 3 and the tender has finally been awarded to the lowest bidder -- Bombardier Transport India Pvt. Ltd. These state-of-the-art, modern stainless steel trains will be manufactured by Bombardier Transport India in its plant in Gujarat, the UPMRC statement said.

The UPMRC has set an extremely tight deadline of 65 weeks from now for the delivery of the first train-set from Bombardier. Kumar Keshav, the Managing Director of UP Metro Rail Corporation, said the selection of technology for trains for Metro projects in the state is governed primarily from design considerations for energy-efficient, reliable, comfort to passengers in terms of riding quality, lower noise level, and environmental friendliness.

The state-of-art signalling system based on 'communication-based train control' (CBTC) with 'continuous automatic train control system' (CATS) has been selected on the lines of the Lucknow Metro, After resumption of civil construction in full swing at Kanpur Metro site after the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the award of contract for rolling stock and signalling system will not only boost the economy but will also bring the people of Kanpur and Agra closer to their dream of having Metro services, the release added..

