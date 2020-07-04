Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal's unemployment rate at 6.5pc in June 'far better' than that of India: Mamata

Referring to a report of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday that the state's unemployment rate stood at 6.5 per cent in June this year, which was "far better" than that of the country at 11 per cent.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-07-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 11:18 IST
West Bengal's unemployment rate at 6.5pc in June 'far better' than that of India: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Referring to a report of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday that the state's unemployment rate stood at 6.5 per cent in June this year, which was "far better" than that of the country at 11 per cent. She said this is due to the economic strategy adopted by her government to tackle the COVID-19 crisis and the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan.

"We've implemented a robust economic strategy to tackle #COVID19 and the devastation caused by Amphan. Proof lies in West Bengal's unemployment rate for the month of June 2020 which stands at 6.5 per cent, far better than that of India at 11 per cent, UP at 9.6 per cent and Haryana at 33.6 per cent, as per CMIE," Banerjee said in a tweet. According to data released by the CMIE on Wednesday, the country's unemployment rate fell to 11 per cent in June from 23.5 per cent in May, as economic activities resumed after the lockdown restrictions were eased.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Clark Gregg, Jennifer Grey announce separation

Actor Clark Gregg and his wife Jennifer Grey have called it quits after being married for close to two decades. Gregg, best known for playing Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU, had tied the knot with the Dirty Dancing star i...

Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore

At the foot of Mount Rushmore on the eve of Independence Day, President Donald Trump made a direct appeal to disaffected white voters four months before Election Day, accusing protesters who have pushed for racial justice of engaging in a m...

204 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

As many as 204 new COVID-19 and three deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 1030 am on Saturday, informed the State Health Department. A total of 19,256 have been reported in the state so far, as per the health department, which inclu...

I'm in shock: Singer Prince Royce tests positive for COVID-19

Singer-songwriter Prince Royce has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and urged his fans to strictly follow the social distancing guidelines. The 31-year-old singer posted a video message on Instagram, saying he was diagno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020