PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 6

Wirecard's core business has been lossmaking for years, audit shows https://on.ft.com/2BIM7TH

UK imposes sanctions on Russians and Saudis over human rights https://on.ft.com/2C7dPcQ

UK expected to phase Huawei out of 5G networks https://on.ft.com/2VMVtoi

Thames Water's former chief handed 2.8 mln stg pay-off https://on.ft.com/2DdqEmo

Overview Collapsed German payments firm Wirecard AG's core business in Europe and North America has been lossmaking for years.

British foreign secretary Dominic Raab will announce on Monday the name of first foreign citizens to face visa bans and asset freezes for alleged human rights abuses, Russians and Saudis are expected to be targeted. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is poised to draw up plans to phase out Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies from the nation's 5G networks.

Britain's Thames Water Utilities Ltd has awarded its former chief executive a 2.8 million pound ($3.49 million)pay-off. ($1 = 0.8014 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)