Left Menu
Development News Edition

CEAT Tyres makes foray into PPE segment, launches S95 mask

CEAT Tyres Chief Marketing Officer Amit Tolani said the objective of making a foray into the business of PPE is to plug the paucity of safe and reliable products like masks, especially at a time when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 15:14 IST
CEAT Tyres makes foray into PPE segment, launches S95 mask
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

RPG group company CEAT Tyres on Monday announced its foray into the personal protective equipment (PPE) segment with the launch of anti-pollution S95 mask, GoSafe, amid an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The six-layered washable and reusable mask, priced at Rs 249 per unit, are available across its exclusive branded stores 'CEAT Shoppe' and also on various e-commerce websites, the company said in a release.

"CEAT Tyres has introduced the GoSafe S95 face mask to help India stay safe. With this, the company has made a foray into the PPE business in line with its commitment to safety," the tyre maker said in the release. CEAT Tyres Chief Marketing Officer Amit Tolani said the objective of making a foray into the business of PPE is to plug the paucity of safe and reliable products like masks, especially at a time when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic. "In these unusual times, personal safety, hygiene, and protection are a real concern." Tolani said the company will soon introduce more products under its GoSafe range and expand the existing mask range to play an active part in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GoSafe S95 masks come with formidable six-layer filter protection, it said, adding that the innermost layer is made of soft anti-bacterial fabric. The next three layers provide microbe protection and consist of small particle filters for added safety. The air mesh in the outermost layer filters particles and contaminants. The adjustable nose clip makes them breathable and splash/droplet-resistant ensuring safety and comfort, designed for everyone, and can be washed and reused up to 30 times, CEAT said in the release.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Bishnu Prasad Nanda takes over as DG RHS Railway Board

Dr Bishnu Prasad Nanda has taken over as Director General Railway Health ServicesDG RHS Railway Board. He has joined at the apex post of the Health Department in the Railway Board. Prior to this, Dr B P Nanda was serving as Principal Chief ...

FOCUS-Who you gonna call? Germbusters! Pandemic drives boom in spray machines

Timothy Kane, CEO of Goodway Technologies Corp, has never been so popular. Making machines that spray disinfectant, once a niche business, is now an essential service - and the phone is ringing off the hook.Our orders jumped 50-fold in Apri...

INSIGHT-Die in detention or at home? U.S. pandemic forces cruel choice on asylum seekers

In early June, asylum seeker Jose Munoz decided it was time to flee for his life - by getting deported from a Texas immigration detention center where coronavirus was sweeping through the population and going home to El Salvador.As the numb...

Nascent industry recovery underway after unlocking measures: FICCI-Dhruva Advisors

The opening up of economy and implementation of the economic package have led to initial signs of improvement in the performance of businesses, according to a recent survey conducted jointly by leading business chamber FICCI and Dhruva Advi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020