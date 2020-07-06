Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business briefs

"More than 80 per cent of the start-ups in the digital tech space have been negatively impacted by the global pandemic and we appeal to all large companies to extend their support to these start-ups through the virtual incubator," IAMAI President Subho Ray said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 15:27 IST
Business briefs

Last mile rural distribution startup Frontier Markets on Monday said it has raised USD 2.25 million (about Rs 16.8 crore) in funding led by ENGIE Rassembleurs d'Energies, The Rise Fund, and The Singh Family Trusts. The pre-series A funding round also saw participation from Teja Ventures and affiliates of Beyond Capital Fund, a statement said.

"The current investment will drive the company's assisted e-commerce platform to the next level, adding digital marketing tools, AI enabled digital training, and a B2C solution onboarding their rural customers directly on their digital platform," the statement said. The company will leverage its B2B2C e-commerce to drive digital and physical services to rural customers and become the primary income source for rural women, it added. Founded in 2011 by Ajaita Shah, Frontier Markets started as a clean energy access firm delivering solutions in lighting and appliances to rural households in Rajasthan. Since then, the company has pivoted to an inclusive products and digital service platform driving doorstep deliveries of appliances, agriculture, energy, and digital services with their network of women entrepreneurs.

Currently, Frontier Markets has over 4,000 women entrepreneurs to deliver over one million products and services to 7,00,000 rural customers in Rajasthan, UP, and Bihar. The company is associated with several partners including Samsung, Crompton, HUL, Eko India Financial Services and others to curate products based on data insights collected through their tech platform. By 2025, the company plans to grow to one million rural women entrepreneurs serving 100 million consumers.

**** TCS deploys digital solution for London's freight ferry port IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has deployed its terminal operating system at Forth Ports' new unaccompanied freight ferry terminal that was opened recently in London. The implementation, which commenced in February, was interrupted by the lockdowns announced soon after. The company implemented its TCS DynaPORT solution on schedule, 100 per cent virtually during the COVID-19 lockdowns, leveraging its Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS) model, a statement said. Tilbury2 Ro-Ro (Roll-on/roll-off) terminal is a 5,00,000-freight unit ferry terminal at the port of Tilbury on the River Thames, London. The terminal operates on unaccompanied freight mode, importing and exporting freight for the UK, including food, drink and medicines to-and-from continental Europe.

The solution is already implemented within Forth Ports Lo-Lo container terminals operating at the Port of Tilbury and the Port of Grangemouth in Scotland, allowing all three freight terminals to operate on the same IT platform, the statement said. TCS DynaPORT allows streamlining order-to-invoice processes and supports multi-modal (vessel, rail, truck and barge) and multi-purpose (container, breakbulk, liquid bulk, dry bulk and ro-ro) requirements. It currently powers over 80 terminals across the globe.

**** IAMAI launches virtual incubation programme for tech startups Industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Monday said it has launched a virtual incubator to help take care of the short and mid-term needs of startups arising out of the global pandemic situation. "More than 80 per cent of the start-ups in the digital tech space have been negatively impacted by the global pandemic and we appeal to all large companies to extend their support to these start-ups through the virtual incubator," IAMAI President Subho Ray said in a statement. The primary function of the virtual incubator is to address the needs of the startups located outside the major cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the statement said. "This will be a virtually accessible programme for providing state-of-the-art incubation services to every Indian startup and thereby, enabling startups to charter their success stories and is designed with a very flexible structure, catering to the varying needs of virtually incubated startups," it added. The programme will entail close supervision by the dedicated mentors from the relevant industry for multiple cohorts that would be created based on the domain, sectors and the progress of the startups, IAMAI said.

As a part of its Mobile 10X initiative launched in 2015, IAMAI currently runs three not-for-profit incubators in Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Gurugram, supported by the respective state governments, and has curated about 300 start-ups in the digital space through a structured programme. All the facilities provided in these incubators will be extended to those incubated in the new virtual incubator..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Vettel is bound to be distracted by Ferrari axe, says Brawn

Sebastian Vettel endured a nightmare start to the season in Austria on Sunday and Formula Ones motorsport managing director Ross Brawn suggested being dropped by Ferrari for 2021 had affected his concentration. Vettel, a four-times world ch...

Regeneron begins COVID-19 antibody cocktail late-stage trial

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it began late-stage clinical trials to assess the effectiveness of its antibody cocktail in preventing and treating COVID-19, sending its shares up nearly 4.The trial, run jointly with the Nation...

Urea supply to be made available to Madhya Pradesh in coming days, Gowda assures

Union Minister of Chemicals Fertilizers Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda has said that there is no scarcity of fertilizers across the country during ongoing Kharif season. He added prepositioning in adequate quantities have been done in consultat...

NIA files chargesheet against suspended DSP Davinder Singh, Hizbul terrorist in terror case

National Investigation Agency NIA on Monday filed a chargesheet against six persons including Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Syed Naveed and suspended DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh in a terror case.The chargesheet was filed in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020