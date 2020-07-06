Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power Mech Projects secures orders worth Rs 1,507 crore

Engineering and construction firm Power Mech Projects on Monday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 1,507 crore. It has won sand mining contracts from the Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation Limited for Rs 477 crore. Besides, a consortium led by Power Mech Projects Ltd has won an engineering procurement and construction order from NMDC for the turnkey job of the third screening and crushing plant of iron ore at Kirandul, Chhattisgarh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:52 IST
Power Mech Projects secures orders worth Rs 1,507 crore

Engineering and construction firm Power Mech Projects on Monday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 1,507 crore.   The company has received "civil and architectural works of coal handling plant (CHP) area of all units 5x800 MW (i.e. unit 1 to unit 5) at Yadadri Thermal Power Plant, at Dameracherla, Nalgonda district in Telangana, India for a contract price of Rs 290 crore to be executed over 26 months," a statement said. It has won sand mining contracts from the Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation Limited for Rs 477 crore.

Besides, a consortium led by Power Mech Projects Ltd has won an engineering procurement and construction order from NMDC for the turnkey job of the third screening and crushing plant of iron ore at Kirandul, Chhattisgarh. The total value of the bid is Rs 1,229 crore and the share of Power Mech Projects is Rs 740 crore, that is around 60 per cent as leader of the consortium.

PTI KKS MKJ.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

In telephonic talks, NSA Doval and Chinese FM Wang agree on expeditious disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh

A day before Chinese military began pulling back from Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed on an expeditious withdrawal of troops, holding that a complete disengagement at the earliest ...

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) After a lull of nearly four months, IPO market is likely to see some buzz next week with the launch of specialty chemicals manufacturer Rossari Biotech's Rs 500-crore initial share-sale, market sources said.

After a lull of nearly four months, IPO market is likely to see some buzz next week with the launch of specialty chemicals manufacturer Rossari Biotechs Rs 500-crore initial share-sale, market sources said. . This would be the first company...

China rebukes UK for its "gross interference" over Hong Kong

Chinas ambassador to London accused Britain on Monday of gross interference and making irresponsible remarks over Beijings imposition of new security legislation in Hong Kong that he said could damage future Chinese investment. Britain has ...

Mizoram's COVID-19 count reaches 191

Mizoram on Monday reported five new COVID-19 cases, taking the states count of positive cases to 191, said the Department of Information and Public Relations. The total number of COVID-19 cases include 58 active cases and 133 cureddischarge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020