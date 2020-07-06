Left Menu
MG Motor opens bookings for Hector Plus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 18:24 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@MGMotorIn)

MG Motor India on Monday opened bookings for its upcoming multi-purpose vehicle Hector Plus, which will be launched later this month. The company said the six-seater vehicle with two 'captain seats' in the middle row can be booked with payment of Rs 50,000.

MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba had earlier stated that the new model will be costlier than the company's existing sport utility vehicle (SUV) Hector by about Rs 1 lakh. Hector, currently, comes in a price range of Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 17.73 lakh across variants.

Hector Plus will enter the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment where the likes of Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra Marazzo, and Maruti Suzuki XL6 are present across different price categories, with the company looking to position the upcoming model for use of larger families.

