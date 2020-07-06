Left Menu
Development News Edition

No scarcity of fertilisers in country during kharif season: Gowda

The prepositioning of fertiliser stocks in adequate quantities have been done in consultations with State governments, he added. Gowda assured Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the Centre will ensure adequate availability of urea in the state, an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:41 IST
No scarcity of fertilisers in country during kharif season: Gowda

Chemicals & Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Monday said there is no scarcity of fertilisers across the country during the ongoing Kharif (summer-sown) season. The prepositioning of fertiliser stocks in adequate quantities have been done in consultations with State governments, he added.

Gowda assured Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the Centre will ensure adequate availability of urea in the state, an official statement said. Chouhan said there has been no scarcity of urea in the state so far, even as the consumption has increased due to higher monsoon rainfall and a commensurate increase in sowing by 47 per cent as compared to the corresponding period last year.

The chief minister requested the central government to make the additional allocation of urea to the State, as demand is likely to rise during the next three months. Gowda assured that adequate supply of urea will be made available to Madhya Pradesh in coming days.

"Till June, the State has received nearly 55,000 tonne of additional urea, and 19,000 tonne has been allocated on July 3, 2020, in addition to the July Supply Plan," the statement said. The fertiliser ministry is continuously monitoring the situation and will make the adequate supply of urea to meet the demand of farmers during the ongoing Kharif season, it added.

"DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) sales of fertilisers have witnessed a significant jump this Kharif season during the month of May and June across the country due to better than expected monsoon," the ministry said. In Madhya Pradesh, DBT sales of urea have increased by 176 per cent and 167 per cent in May and June respectively, as compared to the corresponding month last year.

The urea availability position in Madhya Pradesh is comfortable at present and there is a closing stock of 4.63 lakh tonne in the State as on July 4, 2020..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim asks Army, paramilitary for random testing of personnel before they enter state

The Sikkim government on Monday asked the Army and the paramilitary forces to start random testing of their personnel for COVID-19 before they travel back to their postings in the state, officials said. Senior officers of the Army, Indo-Tib...

Chicago's July Fourth weekend ends with 17 dead, 70 wounded

One of Chicagos bloodiest holiday weekends in memory ended with 17 people fatally shot, including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, and 70 more wounded, despite a concerted effort to quell the violence with an additional 1,200 police...

UK's Raab rejects China's criticism of "gross interference"

British foreign Secretary Dominic Raab rejected on Monday Chinas accusation that Britain had indulged in gross interference over Beijings imposition of new security legislation in Hong Kong. This isnt a gross interference in domestic affair...

With a view toward Iran, Israel launches spy satellite

Israel said it successfully launched a new spy satellite into space on Monday as its leaders hinted it was behind a massive fire at an Iranian nuclear site last week potentially ratcheting up a long-running covert war. If Israel was respon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020