Indian app Trell records 1.2 cr downloads since Chinese app block

Local lifestyle app Trell on Monday claimed to have recorded over 1.2 crore downloads within five days of the government blocking 59 Chinese apps. The company co-founder Pulkit Agarwal said that the app registered 5 times growth in daily active users and touching 2 crore monthly active users in last two days. "The lifestyle community-commerce platform is breaking all the records by witnessing 12 million downloads in just 5 days, just after the bold decision made by Indian Govt to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat," the company said in a statement. It claimed to have received 5 lakh uploads in a single day with 2.2 lakh new content creators. * * * * * Samsung starts customer support through WhatsApp * Consumer electronic maker Samsung India on Monday announced to start offering customer support through messaging and Voice over IP (VoIP) service platform WhatsApp, to provide prompt resolution to queries of consumers from the comfort of their homes.

With this the company has strengthened its contactless customer service offerings in the country, said Samsung in a statement. Commenting on the development Samsung India VP Customer Service Sunil Cutinha said:"WhatsApp support is another step we have taken to provide contactless service options to our consumers, especially in the current situation. We are confident that this will help us deepen our consumer connect while providing greater convenience to them." ***** ALTBalaji and Pay Point India join hands * Homegrown OTT platforms ALTBalaji and payment solutions company PayPoint India on Monday announced to enter into a strategic partnership. This is primarily for the rural and semi-rural markets and this partnership will help ATLBalaji go deeper in these markets, said a joint statement. PayPoint has 45,000 plus tech-enabled retailers across India wherein more than 80 percent of its customers are spread across in rural and semi-rural markets, the by making content more accessible. PayPoint offline stores provide assistance for ALTBalaji for activation as well, along with paying for subscription and renewals in cash and access the program at the convenience of their homes.