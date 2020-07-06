Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian app Trell records 1.2 cr downloads since Chinese app block

We are confident that this will help us deepen our consumer connect while providing greater convenience to them.” ***** ALTBalaji and Pay Point India join hands * Homegrown OTT platforms ALTBalaji and payment solutions company PayPoint India on Monday announced to enter into a strategic partnership.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:46 IST
Indian app Trell records 1.2 cr downloads since Chinese app block

Local lifestyle app Trell on Monday claimed to have recorded over 1.2 crore downloads within five days of the government blocking 59 Chinese apps. The company co-founder Pulkit Agarwal said that the app registered 5 times growth in daily active users and touching 2 crore monthly active users in last two days. "The lifestyle community-commerce platform is breaking all the records by witnessing 12 million downloads in just 5 days, just after the bold decision made by Indian Govt to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat," the company said in a statement. It claimed to have received 5 lakh uploads in a single day with 2.2 lakh new content creators. * * * * * Samsung starts customer support through WhatsApp *  Consumer electronic maker Samsung India on Monday announced to start offering customer support through  messaging and Voice over IP (VoIP) service platform WhatsApp, to provide prompt resolution to queries of consumers from the comfort of their homes.

With this the company has strengthened its contactless customer service offerings in the country, said Samsung in a statement. Commenting on the development Samsung India VP Customer Service Sunil Cutinha said:”WhatsApp support is another step we have taken to provide contactless service options to our consumers, especially in the current situation. We are confident that this will help us deepen our consumer connect while providing greater convenience to them.” ***** ALTBalaji and Pay Point India join hands * Homegrown OTT platforms ALTBalaji and payment solutions company PayPoint India on Monday announced to enter into a strategic partnership.  This is primarily for the rural and semi-rural markets and this partnership will help ATLBalaji go deeper in these markets, said a joint statement.  PayPoint has 45,000 plus tech-enabled retailers across India wherein more than 80 percent of its customers are spread across in rural and semi-rural markets, the by making content more accessible.  PayPoint offline stores provide assistance for ALTBalaji for activation as well, along with paying for subscription and renewals in cash and access the program at the convenience of their homes. PTI PRS KRH MR MR MR

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kenyan protesters set fire to police station after killing

Kenyan protesters set a police station on fire after an officer allegedly shot and killed a man for hawking fake hand sanitizer, according to a police report seen by Reuters on Monday. The officer is now in custody, according to the report....

Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge virus can spread in air

More than 200 scientists have called for the World Health Organisation and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air a change that could alter some of the current measures being taken to stop the pandemic. In a lette...

Diplomacy has gone strongly digital, India at forefront: FS Shringla

Diplomacy has gone strongly digital, adapting to the situation arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and India has been at the forefront of it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning challenge into opportunity to start global conversations...

Sikkim asks Army, paramilitary for random testing of personnel before they enter state

The Sikkim government on Monday asked the Army and the paramilitary forces to start random testing of their personnel for COVID-19 before they travel back to their postings in the state, officials said. Senior officers of the Army, Indo-Tib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020