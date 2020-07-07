Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank and IMF's annual Fall Meeting to be online in October -World Bank chief

The two international finance institutions also held their Spring Meetings online in April, and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other officials have said they expect to shift more of their work to virtual meetings in the future. In his letter, posted on the LinkedIn business networking site, Malpass underscored the Bank's commitment to addressing the economic impact of the pandemic and helping developing countries take steps toward recovery.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 08:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 05:23 IST
World Bank and IMF's annual Fall Meeting to be online in October -World Bank chief
Image Credit: Flickr

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund will hold their annual Fall Meetings online in October because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, World Bank President David Malpass said in a letter to the Bank's governors. Malpass also encouraged those countries that are considering appointing new executive directors to represent them on the Bank's boards to factor gender diversity into their decisions. Only five of 25 current directors are women, he said.

The decision to meet virtually, rather than in person in Washington, was widely expected given rising infections in the United States, and continuing travel restrictions. The two international financial institutions also held their Spring Meetings online in April, and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other officials have said they expect to shift more of their work to virtual meetings in the future.

In his letter, posted on the LinkedIn business networking site, Malpass underscored the Bank's commitment to addressing the economic impact of the pandemic and helping developing countries take steps toward recovery. "The COVID-19 crisis and economic shutdown threaten to reverse much of the development progress made in recent years and throw hundreds of millions of people back into poverty," Malpass wrote.

He said the Bank had approved emergency health projects in over 100 countries and was providing working capital and trade finance for the private sector in developing countries. The Bank's preliminary and unaudited commitments in fiscal 2020 would likely total about $74 billion, up sharply from fiscal 2019, with total financing in the 15 months ending June 30, 2021, to reach as high as $160 billion, he wrote.

Malpass called again for additional steps to help some of the poorest countries deal with unsustainable debt burdens, in addition to an offer by the Group of 20 major economies to freeze debt-service payments through the end of the year.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

India's coronavirus death toll hits 20,000 as infections surge

Indias death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 20,000 on Tuesday and case numbers surged as the south Asian nation pushed ahead with relaxations to its almost two-month lockdown amid grim economic forecasts. The rate of both new ...

Asymptomatic All-Star slugger Gallo tests positive for virus

All-Star slugger Joey Gallo tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the outfielder who is asymptomatic to miss the start of summer camp for the Texas Rangers after being among teammates who had worked out at their new ballpark for seve...

China slams U.S. as it joins global arms trade treaty at U.N.

China on Monday joined a global arms trade treaty spurned by the United States, taking a swipe at U.S. President Donald Trumps administration by accusing it of bullying, unilateralism and undermining efforts to combat global challenges.Chin...

Brad Pitt boards David Leitch's 'Bullet Train'

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is set to feature in the big screen adaptation of Bullet Train, based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Isaka Kotaro. The film will be helmed by David Leitch, known for blockbuster actioners like Deadpool 2 and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020