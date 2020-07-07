Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to follow U.S. higher on China hopes, upbeat data

Asian markets looked set to rise on Tuesday as investors weighed growing expectations of an economic rebound in China and a resurgent U.S. services industry, brushing off worries about a spike in U.S. coronavirus cases. Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures climbed 0.52%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.07%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 0.68%.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 05:24 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to follow U.S. higher on China hopes, upbeat data

Asian markets looked set to rise on Tuesday as investors weighed growing expectations of an economic rebound in China and a resurgent U.S. services industry, brushing off worries about a spike in U.S. coronavirus cases.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures climbed 0.52%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.07%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 0.68%. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.08% following a rally in global stocks on Monday. Bullish sentiment toward the Chinese economy propelled the yuan on Monday to its best day against the dollar since December, while an index of blue-chip Chinese shares soared to its highest in five years.

Jawboning by the Chinese government through a state-sponsored journal on the importance of "fostering a healthy bull market" helped spur the move, said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB, in a research note. "Shades of John F. Kennedy's 'Ask not what your country can do for you' inauguration speech here and as close as you might get to a Chinese government 'put' as anything the Fed has done to date vis-à-vis the U.S. stock (and credit) markets," he said in his description of the Chinese report.

Stocks also rallied on a sharp rebound in U.S. services industry activity in June, almost returning to pre-pandemic levels, even as new coronavirus cases surged in several states, forcing some restaurants and bars to close again in a setback to the budding recovery. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.78%, the S&P 500 gained 1.59% and the Nasdaq Composite 2.21%.

Emerging market stocks rose 2.65% while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 2.46% higher on Monday. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold its cash rate at 0.25% and make no changes to policy at Tuesday's board meeting, leaving markets to focus on the accompanying statement. There will be particular attention on whether the central bank notes the Australian dollar's rise.

The Australian currency was up 0.04% versus the greenback at $0.698. Gold edged toward an almost eight-year high hit last week as the spike in coronavirus cases kept safety demand elevated, although the rally in stocks and strong U.S. services sector data limited the metal's advance.

U.S. gold futures settled up 0.2% at $1,793.50 per ounce. Brent crude settled up 30 cents at $43.10 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2 cents to settle at $40.63.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sheriff: At least 8 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake

At least eight people, including three children, were killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in northern Idaho, the Kootenai County Sheriffs Office has said. One of the aircraft was a float plane operated by Brooks S...

China launches political policing task force - state media

China has launched a special taskforce to ramp up political policing to maintain social stability, said the official Procuratorial Daily, the latest move to rein in dissent over Beijings handling of the coronavirus and protests in Hong Kong...

Previous policy against China did not work, US has to take a different path: Pompeo

The United States has to take a different path with regard to China as the previous policy of helping them open up their economy with the believe that this would lead to more political freedom has not worked, US Secretary of State Mike Pomp...

China reports 8 new coronavirus cases in mainland as of end-July 6 vs 4 a day earlier

China reported eight new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 6, up from four a day earlier, the health authority said. All of the new infections were imported cases, involving travelers entering China from abroad, while the capital c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020