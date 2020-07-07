Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 7

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 06:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 06:32 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Sunak to unveil £3 bln green package as part of coronavirus stimulus https://on.ft.com/2NZrNQq Aviva appoints Amanda Blanc as chief https://on.ft.com/3iBZq9m

António Horta-Osório to step down from Lloyds in 2021 https://on.ft.com/3f6D8tZ Pret A Manger to cut '1,000 plus' jobs and close 30 stores https://on.ft.com/3grYClk

Overview British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 3 billion pounds ($3.75 billion) of energy efficiency measures on Wednesday as part of a wider coronavirus stimulus aimed at boosting the economy.

UK insurer Aviva has appointed Amanda Blanc as its new chief executive on Monday in an unexpected move that increases the prospect of a radical restructuring at one of Britain's biggest insurers. Lloyds Banking Group Chief Executive António Horta-Osório will step down next year after the arrival of a new chairman.

British coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger said on Monday it has announced plans to cut 1,000 or more jobs and close 30 stores as it wrestles with a precipitous drop in UK sales. ($1 = 0.8001 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

