Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar wallows as data temper recovery doubts

The surge came after a front-page editorial in the China Securities Journal, affiliated with state-run Xinhua, said fundamentals laid the foundation for a "healthy bull market". Data also showed U.S. service industry activity rebounded to almost pre-pandemic levels last month, with the headline figure of 57.1 well ahead of expectations around 50.2.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 07:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 07:19 IST
FOREX-Dollar wallows as data temper recovery doubts

The dollar nursed losses on Tuesday and riskier currencies added a fraction to galloping gains, after better-than-expected U.S. services data provided the latest boost to confidence in a worldwide economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar huddled near a two-week low. The Chinese yuan picked up where it left off after soaring with runaway Chinese equities on Monday and briefly broke past the 7 per dollar barrier. The Antipodean currencies tagged along for the ride. The surge came after a front-page editorial in the China Securities Journal, affiliated with state-run Xinhua, said fundamentals laid the foundation for a "healthy bull market".

Data also showed U.S. service industry activity rebounded to almost pre-pandemic levels last month, with the headline figure of 57.1 well ahead of expectations around 50.2. "Keep buying forever," said Imre Speizer, FX analyst at Westpac in Auckland, only half in jest as he forecast the New Zealand dollar to tack on more than a cent over the next week or so.

"The bigger picture is that economies are back to something that looks like a V-shape again," he said. "And the U.S. dollar, because it's a safe haven, goes down if sentiment is strong." The kiwi Australian dollar was steady at $0.6976.

Both are making a renewed tilt at the top of the ranges they have held for weeks, taking cues from ebullient stock markets. "The worst is likely over, but a swift and steady recovery cannot be taken as the base case," said Terence Wu, a strategist at Singapore's OCBC Bank.

ROLL BACKS, NO ROLL OVER The push higher in riskier currencies this week comes despite the rapid spread of the coronavirus casting doubts over the global recovery.

Florida's greater Miami area became the latest U.S. hot spot to roll back its reopening, ordering all restaurant dining closed on Monday as COVID-19 cases surged nationwide by the tens of thousands and the U.S. death toll topped 130,000. Australia shuts the border between its two most populous states at one minute before midnight on Tuesday, as it attempts to contain a coronavirus outbreak in the city of Melbourne.

But as central banks pump cash into the world's financial system and data shows rebounds in activity from April and May doldrums, the dollar's 50-day moving average has fallen below its 200-day average - often a bad signal for the greenback. The pattern has been followed by a period of dollar weakness in eight out of nine instances since 1980, according to analysts at Bank of America.

Ahead on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia meets at 0430 GMT and is expected to keep interest rates on hold at a record low 0.25%. "We expect the RBA to reiterate the Australian economy is performing better than feared, and any move higher in the cash rate is some years away," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Joe Capurso.

"The main downside risks for AUD/USD are an escalation in U.S.-China tensions and the risk partial lockdowns become more widespread," he said, saying a fall to $0.6660 was possible.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro says lungs 'clean' after coronavirus test

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday he had undergone another test for the novel coronavirus and his lungs were clean, after local media reported he had symptoms associated with the COVID-19 respiratory disease. Bolsonaro has r...

NZ police warned of another mosque threat before Christchurch shooting massacre

New Zealand police and security services were warned of a threat against another mosque for the same day that a gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch in 2019, an Islamic womens group told an inquiry into the shooting massacre....

Soccer-A-League's midnight dash for the border foiled by fog

Football Federation Australia FFA will be forced to request exemptions to allow Melbournes three A-League clubs into New South Wales for the rest of the season after failing to get them out of Victoria on Monday.After a spike in COVID-19 ca...

First tranche of COVID-19 sport relief funding released by NZ govt

New Zealands government said on Tuesday it has released the first instalment of a NZ265 million 174.21 million funding package to help the local sports industry cope with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports Minister Grant ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020