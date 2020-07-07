Left Menu
Olymp Trade Clients Now Have a New Loyalty System

In the first iteration, the company traders will receive Starter, Advanced, or Expert statuses Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Olymp Trade held a big tournament last December.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 11:44 IST
Olymp Trade Clients Now Have a New Loyalty System

Olymp Trade has announced an introduction of a service levels system. It is a kind of ecosystem of trader development. In the first iteration, the company traders will receive Starter, Advanced, or Expert statuses Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Olymp Trade held a big tournament last December. Traders completed tasks and received new indicators and strategies as prizes. The competition was over but the demand for these tools was still very high. As a result, the Olymp Trade team decided to create a complete system of statuses. It will help traders of any experience go through the process of studying analysis on the platform smoothly and consistently.

The main advantage of the update is flexible conditions. A trader can upgrade the status by making a certain trading turnover or investing a fixed amount into their account. More about Statuses Each status offers a certain service pack. For example, after making the first deposit, a trader receives a Starter status, which guarantees basic trading conditions: a yield of up to 82% and free training on the platform.

To get the Advanced status, one should either make a deposit at least $500 or gain 25,300 experience points (XP) for one’s trading turnover. This status provides an increased yield of up to 84%, access to 7 customized strategies, and analyst consultations. To get the highest Expert status, a customer has to gain 120,000 XP or invest at least $2000. With the Expert status, traders receive risk-free trades, exclusive trading signals, and personal training. The yield on trades increases to 92%.

The new level system is positioned as an effective guide to the world of professional trading for the Olymp Trade customers. The company plans to gamify point’s accumulation and service activation. This will make the process of studying the analysis and mastering strategies really exciting. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Olymp Trade Clients Now Have a New Loyalty System PWR PWR

