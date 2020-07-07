Maruti Suzuki partners with Axis Bank for easy finance solutions

Maruti Suzuki has collaborated with Axis Bank to offer easy financing options for potential car buyers amid weak consumer sentiment and plunging automobile sales. Axis Bank is one of the key partners of Maruti Suzuki for dealer inventory as well as retail financing solutions.

As a part of the tie-up, Axis Bank will offer flexi EMI options to ease the liquidity and repayment stress of customers during the tough times. Axis Bank offers auto loans to a wide category of customer segments: salaried, self-employed and with or without income proof customers. "One of the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic has been a change in people's behaviour when it comes to mobility. Concern over safety and maintaining social-distancing has uptick the preference for having a personal vehicle," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki.

"We are confident that this association with Axis Bank will help our customers in offering convenient, affordable and cost-effective finance solution for buying cars," he added. The organisations have been working closely over the years and will leverage the reach of over 3,000 Maruti Suzuki outlets and 4,500 Axis Bank's branch network to reach out to a wide cross-section of customers across the country. (ANI)