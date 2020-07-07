Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti Suzuki partners with Axis Bank for easy finance solutions

Maruti Suzuki has collaborated with Axis Bank to offer easy financing options for potential car buyers amid weak consumer sentiment and plunging automobile sales.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 12:23 IST
Maruti Suzuki partners with Axis Bank for easy finance solutions
The initiative comes amid weak consumer sentiment and plunging automobile sales.. Image Credit: ANI

Maruti Suzuki has collaborated with Axis Bank to offer easy financing options for potential car buyers amid weak consumer sentiment and plunging automobile sales. Axis Bank is one of the key partners of Maruti Suzuki for dealer inventory as well as retail financing solutions.

As a part of the tie-up, Axis Bank will offer flexi EMI options to ease the liquidity and repayment stress of customers during the tough times. Axis Bank offers auto loans to a wide category of customer segments: salaried, self-employed and with or without income proof customers. "One of the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic has been a change in people's behaviour when it comes to mobility. Concern over safety and maintaining social-distancing has uptick the preference for having a personal vehicle," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki.

"We are confident that this association with Axis Bank will help our customers in offering convenient, affordable and cost-effective finance solution for buying cars," he added. The organisations have been working closely over the years and will leverage the reach of over 3,000 Maruti Suzuki outlets and 4,500 Axis Bank's branch network to reach out to a wide cross-section of customers across the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rani's struggle gives me hope to bring family out of poverty: Young striker Rajwinder

Waiting to earn her place in the senior Indian womens hockey team, young striker Rajwinder Kaur says she takes inspiration from skipper Ranis struggles and is determined to bring her family out of poverty with her sporting achievements. Bor...

Tigmanshu Dhulia's ‘Yaara’ to premiere on ZEE 5 on July 30

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulias directorial venture Yaara will premiere on July 30 on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday. The film starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh,Vijay Varma, Shruti Haasan, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra,...

4 deaths, 571 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

A total of 571 more COVID-19 cases and four deaths have been reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours.According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the state now has a total of 10,097 positive cases, including 3,557 active case...

Brad Pitt commits to board Sony Pictures' action film 'Bullet Train'

American actor Brad Pitt is set to star in Bullet Train, the Sony Pictures action movie that has got David Leitch as its director. Leitch has directed action-thriller films including Deadpool 2 and Fast Furious Presents Hobbs Shaw.Accordi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020