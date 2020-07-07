Unified Council now starts accepting applications for India's most popular Olympiads for Classes 1 to 10

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India] July 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Every parent wishes to know how well his/her child is doing in studies, which is periodically known through a report card. But that provides only a relative comparison within a restricted arena. As the world is coming closer, the competition is growing stiffer; which is why it is absolutely necessary for every student to know where he/she stands on a class-wise, state-wise, and even nation-wise scale of performance.

Know where you stand to plan your leap: Unified Council, India's first ISO 9001 organization in testing & assessment, helps every student assess his/her scholastic position by presenting a progress report of his/her performance at its Olympiads.

The Olympiads, viz., National Level Science Talent Search Examination (NSTSE), Unified International English Olympiad (UIEO) and Unified International Mathematics Olympiad (UIMO), are exams designed by a team of academicians expert in harnessing scholastic skills, well-conversant with contemporary pedagogy and syllabus across State, CBSE and ICSE Boards. Each Olympiad:

* Is designed perfectly well to test students' conceptual understanding of the subject(s). * Improves students' problem-solving ability and teaches them to think analytically, thereby changing students' outlook towards the subject(s).

* Induces necessary zeal and confidence to win and prepares them for future competitive exams by testing their aptitude as well as the knowledge of the subject(s). * Provides the students, exposure to national as well as international platforms.

* Instills the quality of working smart in students and entices them to prepare well for the exam, resulting in improvement of their grades. Motivates students to put that little extra effort to excel. * Improves students' performance in school as it sharpens their thinking and learning process, helping them to grasp the concepts taught in schools, better.

Every participating student receives a Success Series Book, which covers memory techniques, effective learning methodology, mnemonics, concentration techniques, etc. All Olympiad toppers are awarded handsome cash awards and rewards. Unified Council has been conducting its Olympiads in 16 countries, helping students realize their true potential through its Olympiads, for the past 23 years. About 10.5 million students have been benefitted so far. Unified Council has thereby helped a few generations become strong in fundamentals and confident to face competition, globally.

Students can register independently, at https://unifiedcouncil.com/options.html for these Olympiads. School can contact us for more details at:

Unified Council, 16-11-16/1/B, Saleem Nagar, Malakpet, Hyderabad-500036. Phone: 040-24545862/24557708. Website: www.unifiedcouncil.com

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)