SIT Probes Alleged Phone Tapping Scandal in Telangana

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising nine members and supervised by City Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, has been formed to investigate the alleged phone tapping activities that occurred during the previous BRS regime. City officials confirmed the establishment of the SIT on Thursday.

The investigation seeks to understand how intelligence resources of the Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau were allegedly misused for political purposes, placing multiple citizens under unlawful surveillance. This has resulted in arrests of several police officials, including the former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, who surrendered as directed by the Supreme Court.

These officials allegedly created unauthorized profiles and engaged in illegal monitoring on behalf of a political entity, significantly abusing their power and position. The team is expected to file a comprehensive charge sheet shortly, as per mandates from DGP B Shivadhar Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)