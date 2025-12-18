Left Menu

SIT Probes Alleged Phone Tapping Scandal in Telangana

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to investigate alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime. The probe focuses on misuse of police intelligence resources for political surveillance. Key figures have been arrested, and a charge sheet will be filed soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:41 IST
SIT Probes Alleged Phone Tapping Scandal in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising nine members and supervised by City Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, has been formed to investigate the alleged phone tapping activities that occurred during the previous BRS regime. City officials confirmed the establishment of the SIT on Thursday.

The investigation seeks to understand how intelligence resources of the Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau were allegedly misused for political purposes, placing multiple citizens under unlawful surveillance. This has resulted in arrests of several police officials, including the former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, who surrendered as directed by the Supreme Court.

These officials allegedly created unauthorized profiles and engaged in illegal monitoring on behalf of a political entity, significantly abusing their power and position. The team is expected to file a comprehensive charge sheet shortly, as per mandates from DGP B Shivadhar Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025