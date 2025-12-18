Political Uproar: MGNREGA Repeal Sparks Controversy in Telangana
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy criticizes the NDA government over the repeal of MGNREGA. He accuses the Centre of targeting economic welfare schemes and Congress leaders out of vendetta. Lok Sabha passes a bill to replace the 20-year-old scheme amid heated parliamentary debates.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has launched a sharp attack on the NDA government for its decision to repeal MGNREGA, alleging that it's part of a broader conspiracy to undermine rural employment and target Congress leaders politically.
Reddy, speaking at a press conference following the Congress triumph in Gram Panchayat polls, accused the union government of deliberately trying to dilute MGNREGA, a scheme implemented during the UPA regime under Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi's leadership.
As the Lok Sabha passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission-Gramin Bill, replacing MGNREGA, opposition leaders accused the government of wrecking the rural economy amid accusations of corruption in the scheme's implementation.
