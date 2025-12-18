Left Menu

Political Uproar: MGNREGA Repeal Sparks Controversy in Telangana

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy criticizes the NDA government over the repeal of MGNREGA. He accuses the Centre of targeting economic welfare schemes and Congress leaders out of vendetta. Lok Sabha passes a bill to replace the 20-year-old scheme amid heated parliamentary debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:15 IST
Political Uproar: MGNREGA Repeal Sparks Controversy in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has launched a sharp attack on the NDA government for its decision to repeal MGNREGA, alleging that it's part of a broader conspiracy to undermine rural employment and target Congress leaders politically.

Reddy, speaking at a press conference following the Congress triumph in Gram Panchayat polls, accused the union government of deliberately trying to dilute MGNREGA, a scheme implemented during the UPA regime under Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi's leadership.

As the Lok Sabha passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission-Gramin Bill, replacing MGNREGA, opposition leaders accused the government of wrecking the rural economy amid accusations of corruption in the scheme's implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025