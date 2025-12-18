Congress Sweeps Telangana Gram Panchayat Elections

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy revealed that the Congress party achieved a significant victory, winning 66% of the rural gram panchayats in recent elections. Out of a total of 12,702 gram panchayats, Congress secured 7,527, with an additional 808 villages gained by rebel candidates.

In a press conference, Reddy emphasized widespread public support for Congress across both urban and rural areas, noting their success in the prestigious elections over the past two years. The combined effort of the BRS and BJP secured 4,221 panchayats, accounting for 33% of the total.

Despite legal obstacles hindering broader local body elections, the Telangana government proceeded with gram panchayat elections exclusively. The State Election Commission reported an impressive voter turnout of 85.30%, with over 1.66 crore eligible voters participating in the democratic process.

