TiE Mumbai continues its support to startups through multiple webinars and online events

Startups have been significantly impacted as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt life. Entrepreneurs and innovators have had to respond to immediate questions around the existing business model, protecting employees, safely maintaining business operations, and liquidity.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 12:45 IST
TiE Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Startups have been significantly impacted as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt life. Entrepreneurs and innovators have had to respond to immediate questions around the existing business model, protecting employees, safely maintaining business operations, and liquidity. TiE Mumbai continues to assist startups and has organized several webinars with investors, legal assists, Industry leaders, and mentors to help entrepreneurs with much-needed guidance to tide over the current situation.

"As the COVID-19 crisis continues to impact lives and businesses, these events organized by TiE Mumbai are aimed at assisting startups and founders survive and thrive through during this unprecedented pandemic," said Atul Nishar, President, TiE Mumbai. Some of the webinars organized by TiE Mumbai were -

Ask me anything with Dr Velumani, Founder - Thyrocare - while speaking on the COVID-19 pandemic Dr Velumani stressed upon the virtues of "Focus gives Success" and "Frugality gives a Sustainable Success" as the key ingredients of success in a new world that has changed forever. He impressed upon the fact the industries around healthcare and wellbeing will gain tremendous prominence. Surviving Thriving in a Post COVID-19 Economy - As the lockdown across India is relaxed and businesses start opening, growing and thriving in the new normal post-coronavirus economy is critical. This panel discussion of experts who have experienced slowdowns, recessions and crisis shared their experiences and what has worked.

This was followed by a 1:1 mentoring session with select companies, entrepreneurs, startups, and investors. The mentoring focused on the areas of Revenue Opportunities, Partnerships & Alliances, Rebuilding Operations, Organizational Building - People & Process, Funding & Capital, and Financial & Cash Flow Management. In Conversation with Harry Moseley - Global Chief Information Officer, Zoom Video Communications - This interesting conversation revolved around how Zoom has made Work from Home the new world order. Setting your Startup for hyper-growth and managing scale smoothly, insights into millennials and their tech consumptions- understanding patterns, collaboration, and needs of their ever-changing world, understanding and articulating the new digital nativity and insights into future-proofing your technology were the key issues discussed.

Shaping the Future of Media & Global content - While the ongoing crisis has changed the nature of businesses all around, it has shaken up the already struggling media and entertainment (M&E) more than most. Thanks to digital disruption, the industry is at the cusp of transformation. The current reality calls for companies to evolve their digital expectations to better understand their users. This webinar took a closer look at how industry leaders can drive the adoption of advanced technology solutions to craft shareable and compelling content and media experiences to reach out to a broader customer base. Eminent industry experts spoke on the role of technology in this transformation.

MSME Sector and cross-learning for Startups during COVID Times - This session discussed the new definition of MSME and what it means for Startups, utilization of Government's MSME stimulus, bank loans and schemes for SME, recommendation/directions to entrepreneurs on availing the scheme and how Startups may need to change their approach to avail the government MSME stimulus. Winning Corporate Culture with Mark Jankelson - HR Advisor and Chairman, Social Venture Partners Melbourne - Mark has a special interest in mentoring and coaching leaders, advising organizations on ethical leadership issues, and helping organizations transform their cultures. This session touched upon various aspects of corporate culture especially relevant during these times of working remotely and how institutions can emerge and thrive on positivity.

Pathway to Profitable Sales Mastery - This session touched upon topics like Fundamentals of Selling, Myths & Truths about Selling, Selling VS Master Selling, Objection Handling, and Closing techniques, Negotiation Skills, Context Creation, Mistakes done by Sales Professionals, The Fastest and easiest ways to double your sales, Sales Performance Tracker, Sales Interaction Map and Customer Experience Evaluation. Times Food Network - Winning your Customer Confidence Back; learn how to make your kitchen "SMART" - One of the most relevant topics today, the pioneers of the kitchen of tomorrow spoke on agile surveillance teams, WhatsApp ordering system and the advent of cloud kitchens using automation and standardization.

