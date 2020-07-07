Mindteck Announces New Client and Project Win

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire IndiaMindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, secured a project win with a new European client that provides advanced wafer processing technologies and solutions for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry

The ten-month project encompasses design and development of common process modules software for metal deposition technology. Commenting on the client and project win, Mr. Anand Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director said, “We are very pleased to have added this reputed client to our portfolio. For Mindteck, this win is strategic to our growth trajectory and a positive sign amidst the unprecedented uncertainties.” About MindteckMindteck is a global engineering and technology solutions company devoted to delivering knowledge that matters to help clients compete, innovate and propel forward along the digital continuum. The company’s legacy expertise in Embedded Systems, Enterprise Applications and Testing, complement Analytics, Cloud, IoT, and Automation solutions to ensure clients’ R&D and technology investments are maximized. Since its establishment in 1991, Mindteck’s clientele has included top-tier Fortune 1000 companies, start-ups, leading universities, and government entities. The company is publicly traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: 517344) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE: MINDTECK). Office Locations: India, Singapore, Malaysia, Germany, Bahrain, United Kingdom, United States and Canada. Development Centers: Kolkata and Bengaluru. Founding Member: ‘The Atlas of Economic Complexity’ for the Center for International Development (CID) at Harvard University. PWRPWR