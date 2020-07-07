Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unichem Labs gets USFDA nod to market muscle spasm tablets

The tablets will be commercialised from the company's Goa plant, Unichem Labs said. Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride tablets are indicated for the treatment as an adjunct to rest and physical therapy for relief of muscle spasm associated with acute, painful musculoskeletal conditions, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:07 IST
Unichem Labs gets USFDA nod to market muscle spasm tablets
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride tablets used for relief of muscle spasm in the American market. The company has received abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval to market its Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride tablets USP 5 mg, 7.5 mg and 10 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Unichem Labs said in a filing to the BSE.

The product is a generic version of Janssen Research and Development LLC's Flexeril tablets, it added. The tablets will be commercialised from the company's Goa plant, Unichem Labs said.

Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride tablets are indicated for the treatment as an adjunct to rest and physical therapy for relief of muscle spasm associated with acute, painful musculoskeletal conditions, it added. Shares of Unichem Labs on Tuesday closed 3.33 per cent higher at Rs 189.10 per scrip on the BSE.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

North Korea rejects talks as US envoy arrives in Seoul

North Korea on Tuesday said it has no immediate intent to resume a dialogue with the United States as US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun arrived in South Korea for discussions on stalled nuclear diplomacy. In a statement released t...

Lizzo says she was kicked out of vacation rental

Rapper Lizzo has claimed she and her six black homegirls were forced to leave their vacation rental house three days before their stay had ended. The 32-year-old singer said the landlord ridiculed her for her dance moves, while alleging tha...

India shouldn't budge an inch till status quo ante restored at India-China border: Adhir

Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Tuesday said the retreat of the Chinese Army in Ladakh vindicated the argument that intrusions had indeed taken place on the Indian side of the LAC and asserted we will not bu...

New COVID facilities add 3,520 beds to Mumbai healthcare infra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday dedicated to people new field hospitals having the collective capacity of 3,520 beds in Mulund, Dahisar, Mahalaxmi Racecourse and BKC here. The online event was also attended by ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020