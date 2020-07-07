Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICICI Bank to reward 80k employees with up to 8% pay hike for work done during COVID-19

The country's second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank has decided to reward over 80,000 of its frontline employees with a salary hike of up to 8 per cent, sources said on Tuesday. ICICI Bank had reported a 26 per cent surge in its March quarter net at Rs 1,221 crore on a standalone basis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:57 IST
ICICI Bank to reward 80k employees with up to 8% pay hike for work done during COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The country's second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank has decided to reward over 80,000 of its frontline employees with a salary hike of up to 8 per cent, sources said on Tuesday. These employees form over 80 per cent of its overall workforce and the decision has been taken in recognition of the services rendered during the COVID-19 pandemic, the sources told PTI.

The hike of up to 8 per cent is for the fiscal year 2020-21 and applicable from July onwards, the sources said. An e-mail sent to the bank did not elicit any response.

The sources said these employees are from M1 and grades below, who are frontline staff mostly in customer-facing roles. They ensure the functioning of branches and other operations of the bank. It can be noted that the development comes at a time when a slew of organisations have been forced to stall salary hikes or even cut salaries as they seek to get some control over costs.

Reducing costs has become imperative because of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in lockdowns across the country since late-March and has disrupted economic activities. ICICI Bank had reported a 26 per cent surge in its March quarter net at Rs 1,221 crore on a standalone basis.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

16 players and officials from Bulgarian club test positive

Sixteen players and officials from Bulgarian soccer club Cherno More have tested positive for coronavirus, the countrys health minister said Tuesday. The club from the Black Sea town of Varna said 12 players are among the positive cases.Unf...

Olympic core group shooters to resume training from Wednesday

Indian shooters bound for Tokyo Olympics will resume their training from Wednesday following Sports Authority of Indias SAI decision to open the Karni Singh Shooting Range, which was closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Conseque...

Govt tells customs to invoke NDPS Act in all cross-border drugs smuggling cases

Taking serious note of cross-border smuggling of drugs, the government has asked the customs department and its intelligence agencies to invoke the stringent NDPS Act in all such cases, officials said on Tuesday. The move is aimed at provid...

Nanobiotechnology has potential to improve agricultural systems: Dr. Vardhan

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister for Science Technology, Health Family Welfare and Earth Sciences and Shri. Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Panchayati Raj released through video-link the Gui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020