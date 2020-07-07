Left Menu
APM Terminals Pipavav handles 186,000 TEUs cargo in Apr-Jun

In addition to this, the port also handled dry bulk shipments of 0.41 million MT and 0.21 million MT liquid during April-June period without any delay, the release said adding it created additional yard space and worked with extended logistics partners to ensure smooth flow of goods. "The past months have been a testing time for us at the port, but I am pleased to say that we have sailed through the challenging winds and were operational 24/7.

Gujarat Pipavav Port (APM Terminals Pipavav) handled 186,000 TEUs cargo besides 622 container trains in the April-June quarter, a large part of which remained under the lockdown. APM Terminals Pipavav, being engaged in providing essential services, has remained operational even during the strict nationwide lockdown and with the business continuity plan in place, it continued to operate within normal parameters without any significant disruption despite limited manpower, the port operator said in a release.

The port handled more than 622 container trains and 186,000 TEUs, out of which 110,000 TEUs were transported by trains, it said. In addition to this, the port also handled dry bulk shipments of 0.41 million MT and 0.21 million MT liquid during April-June period without any delay, the release said adding it created additional yard space and worked with extended logistics partners to ensure smooth flow of goods.

"The past months have been a testing time for us at the port, but I am pleased to say that we have sailed through the challenging winds and were operational 24/7. The smooth operations would not have been possible without the support from our external stakeholders," said Jakob Friis Sorenson, Managing Director, APM Terminals Pipavav. According to the Port operator, one of the key highlights during this period was handling of 293 trains in April alone, marking the highest number of trains ever handled at the port in a single month. Additionally, the Port also completed 500 days of safe operations with zero fatality and lost time incidents (LTI) in May, the release said.

