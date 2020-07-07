Wadhwani Foundation commits Rs 200-cr to help COVID-19 hit SME businesses

The Wadhwani Foundation, set up by US-based entrepreneur Dr Romesh Wadhwani, has committed a Rs 200 crore funding under its 'Sahayata' initiative to assist small and medium-sized businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The foundation said that the Sahayata initiative will support 10,000 SMEs with business survival, stability and growth consulting to help save or create up to 100,000 jobs in the country.

It has also pledged to provide skills training to up to 10 lakh Asha, Anganwadi, nurses, aides and home-health workers for the care of COVID-19 patients. The initiative will also provide grants to up to 50 start-ups to help accelerate innovation in public health technology in India.

Romesh Wadhwani, Founder and Chairman, Wadhwani Foundation, said, “The foundation’s large investment in Sahayata supplements the government’s massive stimulus package by providing 10,000 SMEs with consulting services that will help them survive, stabilize, and ultimately grow into successful businesses and help save or create 100,000 jobs”..