Khattar assures support to entrepreneurs for setting up MSME units

The state government has identified 56 clusters of various categories to be set up in all 22 districts, which would benefit about 70,000 MSMEs in the state, he said. Khattar was interacting with the beneficiaries of Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) during a webinar here, organized by the newly created Department of MSMEs, Haryana.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-07-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:37 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday offered all support and cooperation to young entrepreneurs for setting up micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) units in the state. The state government has identified 56 clusters of various categories to be set up in all 22 districts, which would benefit about 70,000 MSMEs in the state, he said.

Khattar was interacting with the beneficiaries of Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) during a webinar here, organized by the newly created Department of MSMEs, Haryana. The chief minister said the government would ensure that the functioning of existing MSMEs in the state is not affected due to the COVID-19 crisis.

He exhorted the youth of the state to come forward and set up MSME units and assured all necessary clearances in the minimum possible time. Online clearances pertaining to 17 different departments are provided through the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre in just 45 days, he said.

Besides, the facility of deemed clearances has also been made available for the benefit of entrepreneurs. He said MSMEs play a vital role in providing large- scale employment to the youth, thus helping in improving the economy.

He said Haryana has made a huge progress in terms of registrations for 'StartUp India' and 'Stand-Up India' programmes. More than 8,000 registrations, including 4,194 under StartUp India and 4,119 under Stand-Up India have so far been made in the state, which is much more than the registrations in neighbouring Punjab, an official statement said.

Apart from this, loans amounting to Rs 868 crore have been provided for Stand-Up India scheme in the state, the statement quoted the chief minister as saying. Referring to unlocking of economy after the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Khattar said industrial operations have resumed, and as many as 38.13 lakh workers have returned to work in 56,000 industrial units of the state.

Similarly, the state's revenue generation has also increased. Haryana's GST revenues in June 2020 were same as that a year ago.

Electricity consumption has also increased to 80 per cent in June as compared with the year-ago month, and it is expected to increase to 100 per cent in the month of July as compared with the year-ago period, which reflects that the industrial sector has come to normalcy, he said. The Haryana Udhyam Memorandum (HUM) portal has been launched to bring all types of enterprises registered in the state on a single platform.

It will provide a unique identification number to all enterprises -- shops, MSMEs, large and mega industries -- to enable permissions and services from the government to be provided in an integrated manner, he said.         The benefit of any commercial or industrial policy in the future would be given on the basis of the HUM number, he said, adding that 215 industries have so far have registered on this portal. Khattar also exhorted entrepreneurs to avail the maximum benefit of loan of Rs 50,000 under the Mudra Yojna (Shishu Category).

He said loans would be provided to beneficiaries on a nominal interest of 5 per cent, and 5 lakh beneficiaries would be covered under the scheme..

