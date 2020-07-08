Exotel Powers Eranakulam District Central Teleconsultation System for Over 100 Days - Helps Thousands in the District

BENGALURU, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exotel, Asia's largest cloud telephony platform has partnered with the Ernakulam District Central Teleconsultation System to power the local COVID-19 helpline. This helpline has been functioning uninterrupted for over 100 days now at the IMA House, Kaloor. It has more than 20 doctors and moderators working around the clock to ensure every individual within the district has access to healthcare 24*7. Thousands of patients have availed this Teleconsultation facility till date and the number is steadily increasing by the day as they have more inbound travellers in-home quarantines and more number of positive cases of the corona. The system receives over 300 calls every day with over 90 new cases being registered into the system.

Formed under the able leadership of Shri Suhas IAS, Collector, Ernakulam, Dr. NK Kuttappan, DMO Ernakulam, Dr. Mathew Numpeli, DPM, National Health Mission, Ernakulam and Dr. Junaid Rahman, Indian Medical Association (Cochin Chapter), the Eranakulam District Central Teleconsultation System is the first line of defence in the district's fight against the pandemic. Dr. Athul Joseph Manuel, Medical Officer, NHM (Nodal Officer for the District Central Tele-consultation system), says "the helpline is our first line of defence in our fight against the Corona. It absorbs a lot of the load that would have otherwise fallen on the hospitals. The idea is to reduce crowding at hospitals and to treat people within their homes wherever possible. This allows the hospitals to be made available for the most serious cases and also reduces the spread of the CoronaVirus by avoiding crowding at the hospitals." This Central Teleconsultation Unit has the following functions: 1. Provides guidance to all medical professionals across the district on the treatment of any COVID-19 patient/suspect.

2. Provides Teleconsultation to patients referred by any healthcare professional within the district 3. Provides Teleconsultation and follow-ups to persons under quarantine 4. Provides counselling over the phone to those under quarantine and to corona patients under treatment 5. Provides pharmacist support 24*7 to locate and deliver medicines when necessary. A panel of doctors were deputed by the National Health Mission to form a referral system. This panel was available for all the district healthcare staff to call in for a second opinion or to clarify their doubts about the treatment of a COVID-19 patient/suspect.

"Exotel's IVR system has enabled the team, with only a handful of doctors and supporting staff, to cater to a large number of calls more efficiently. The system also efficiently keeps track of the number of calls, and even the details of the calls that are missed. With their user-friendly UI, it is effortless to restructure the IVR system and get all the relevant data in the summary of calls." said Dr. Manuel. Speaking about the partnership, Shivakumar Ganesan (Shivku), CEO of Exotel said, "Exotel has risen up to the challenge of connecting people and enabling communication during times of crisis. We have seen this during the chennai floods, the kerala floods and now again during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful to be working with this team to bring better access to healthcare to people in the district. Exotel has also been working with the 'Apthamithra' helpline launched by the Karnataka government as well to bring about easier communication during these times." About Exotel Exotel is Asia's leading cloud telephony platform. Incorporated in 2011, Exotel was co-founded by three techies to help businesses bring order and efficiency to customer communication. Working with some of the fastest growing companies in Southeast Asia (Uber, Ola, Flipkart, GoJek, Lazada, Quikr, Redmart, etc.), Exotel helps them manage their customer communication over calls & SMS. Exotel's world-class, cloud-based solution simplifies customer communication for nearly 3000 companies in India, Australia, and SEA. In 2019, Exotel powered nearly 5 billion calls connecting 375 million people around the world.

