Stellar Releases Free Version of Data Recovery Software for Windows and Mac

100% Made in India Software enables users to recover up to 1GB of lost, deleted or corrupted data such as email data files, photos, videos and more from multiple storage devicesGURUGRAM, INDIA, 8TH JULY, 2020: Stellar (www.stellarinfo.co.in ) a global leader in data recovery, data erasure, and data migration solutions, today introduced a free version of its data recovery software that enables users to recover up to 1GB of data on both Windows and Mac operating systems.

The simple, yet powerful software tool recovers lost, corrupted, or deleted documents, email data files, photos, videos and more from PCs, laptops, external hard drives and USB sticks. Stellar data recovery software is able to effectively restore unlimited file types in all common lost-case scenarios - including accidental deletion, formatting errors, virus and malware attacks, partition losses, operating system crashes, media corruption and more.

Featuring a simple interface that enables users to recover data in three steps, the Stellar Free Data Recovery platform works through the following process: users select the desired storage drive and data type, scan the drive, and then save the recovered files. The software also has preview capabilities, enabling users to view files prior to restoration. This helps users determine which version of the file they are recovering, so they can restore only the required data instead of restoring all, and having to go through the process of deleting unnecessarily recovered files.

Additional features include the ability to restore files from damaged or corrupt volumes, the ability to retrieve any type of data, from PowerPoint presentations to digital images, the ability to retrieve data from BitLocker Encrypted Drives, and the ability to recover data from formatted, removable media like external drives and USB sticks. This is all done through a comprehensive interface that showcases a modern design and simple DIY user experience.

"Nearly everyone has made the mistake of accidentally - and permanently - deleting a file they didn't mean to delete, and until now, the ability to recover those files once they've left the 'recycling bin' has only been available to those who can justify the cost of a dedicated solution, or those who have expert knowledge in data recovery," said Mr.Sunil Chandna, CEO at Stellar, "Hence, we've released a simplified free version of our dedicated solution, enabling access to a single tool for recovery of all file formats." "Since 1993, Stellar has been developing world class data care solutions that are developed by an in-house team of specialist engineers in India.

We are proud of the fact that these Made in India solutions have been embraced by over 3 million customers till date across 190 countries worldwide, embodying our principle of make in India for the world." he further added. Users who require the ability to recover more than 1GB of data, or who encounter more complex data loss issues also have the option to upgrade to Stellar's Premium Data Recovery software, which offers the ability to recover unlimited data from a lost partition, recover data from a crashed system, repair corrupt videos and images, and recover data from encrypted drives.

The Technician version of the software also has advanced RAID recovery capabilities, which enables users to retrieve data from broken or failed RAID arrays. Users can recover up to 1GB of data for Free or upgrade to the Standard package for unlimited recovery for INR 3499. Users can also upgrade to the Professional package for INR 5499 for additional features such as recovering files from lost partitions, unbootable system recovery support, optical media recovery and more. For more information, to compare versions of data recovery software,or to try the Stellar Free Data Recovery software, please visithttps://www.stellarinfo.co.in/software/free-data-recovery-software.php About Stellar Established in 1993 and headquartered in India, Stellar (www.stellarinfo.co.in) is a global leader in data care. It has offices in 15 locations across India besides global offices in USA and Europe. Stellar is ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializing in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, and file repair software and In-lab services.

Renowned for their ease-of-use, innovation, and overall value, Stellar combines innovation and ingenuity to offer a range of future-ready solutions and features that fulfill niche and broad data care needs of consumers in both the enterprise and personal segments.