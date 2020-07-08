Collection efficiency of Bandhan Bank improves for all advances

Private lender Bandhan Bank has reported improved collection efficiency in the first quarter of this fiscal for both micro-banking and non-micro banking advances. According to provisional figures of the bank during the first quarter ending June 30, 2020, collection efficiency of micro-banking advances inched up to 68 per cent, which further improved to 70 per cent as on July three.

The bank said that nearly 70 per cent of its customers have started repaying their loans. For non-micro banking advances, the collection efficiency for June was 84 per cent, according to the bank.

The rate of effective moratorium -- those who opted for the moratorium on repayment of loans allowed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) but did not start repaying so far - for micro-banking advances, stood at 30 per cent, the bank said. For non-micro banking advances, the effective moratorium rate was 16 per cent during the period, the bank said.

During the first quarter of this fiscal, loans and advances stood at Rs 74,325 crore, while deposits touched Rs 60,602 crore. The bank's micro-banking deposit was 5 per cent of total deposits during the period, as compared to 6.2 per cent in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The percentage of retail deposits stood at 78, which was the same in the corresponding period in the last fiscal. The bank said that the micro-banking loan collection has seen positive traction from June, 2020.