Left Menu
Development News Edition

Collection efficiency of Bandhan Bank improves for all advances

For non-micro banking advances, the collection efficiency for June was 84 per cent, according to the bank. The rate of effective moratorium -- those who opted for the moratorium on repayment of loans allowed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) but did not start repaying so far - for micro-banking advances, stood at 30 per cent, the bank said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:49 IST
Collection efficiency of Bandhan Bank improves for all advances
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Private lender Bandhan Bank has reported improved collection efficiency in the first quarter of this fiscal for both micro-banking and non-micro banking advances. According to provisional figures of the bank during the first quarter ending June 30, 2020, collection efficiency of micro-banking advances inched up to 68 per cent, which further improved to 70 per cent as on July three.

The bank said that nearly 70 per cent of its customers have started repaying their loans. For non-micro banking advances, the collection efficiency for June was 84 per cent, according to the bank.

The rate of effective moratorium -- those who opted for the moratorium on repayment of loans allowed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) but did not start repaying so far - for micro-banking advances, stood at 30 per cent, the bank said. For non-micro banking advances, the effective moratorium rate was 16 per cent during the period, the bank said.

During the first quarter of this fiscal, loans and advances stood at Rs 74,325 crore, while deposits touched Rs 60,602 crore. The bank's micro-banking deposit was 5 per cent of total deposits during the period, as compared to 6.2 per cent in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The percentage of retail deposits stood at 78, which was the same in the corresponding period in the last fiscal. The bank said that the micro-banking loan collection has seen positive traction from June, 2020.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FAO welcomes €15 million EU donation to fight desert locust in East Africa

The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Qu Dongyu, today welcomed a 15 million contribution from the European Union to fight the Desert Locust upsurge in East Africa as a new wave of locusts is e...

EU urged to agree to 'ambitious' recovery fund

The leaders of Italy and Spain, the two countries first affected by the coronavirus in Europe and among the worst-hit globally, are urging fellow members of the European Union to agree next week on ambitious terms for a recovery fund to sho...

NCB seizes 5,477 kg cannabis, arrests 13 after country-wide ops

Over 5,000 kilograms of ganja or cannabis hidden in trucks carrying medicines and vegetables has been seized and 13 people arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB after it conducted a pan-India operation against drug traffickers, offic...

No questions will be asked from reduced syllabus in 2021 board exams: CBSE on syllabus reduction row.

No questions will be asked from reduced syllabus in 2021 board exams CBSE on syllabus reduction row....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020