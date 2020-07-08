Dell Technologies sees strong demand in India driven by study, work from home needs

Dell Technologies India on Wednesday said it is witnessing strong demand for products across the country, driven by work and study from home requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Learn from home and work from home environment has really brought technology into the centre of the household, and we are seeing that there is a surge in demand for products, including laptops and desktops,” Dell Technologies India Director, Product Marketing (Consumer and Small Business) Anand Subramanya said.

In metro cities, we are seeing that people are buying multiple devices and that is also helping demand grow, he said. Dell Technologies on Wednesday launched two premium consumer laptops - XPS 13 and XPS 15 - in the country, priced Rs 1.44 lakh onwards.

On the XPS 13, the new elevated design offers an essential customer touchpoint, with 9 per cent larger keycaps and a 17 per cent larger trackpad for more comfortable use in a smaller form factor, Subramanya said. The XPS 15 offers the highest screen to body ratio (92.9 per cent) in an 8 per cent thinner design, striking a balance between power and portability, he added.

Subramanya stated that Dell has set a goal of using 100 per cent sustainable packaging by 2030, made from recycled or renewable material. He said the company has eliminated foam and single-use plastic bags with the new XPS lineup of products, taking it a step closer to the set goal..