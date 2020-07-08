Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tech Mahindra Launches Blockchain based Platform for Global Media and Entertainment Industry

Tech Mahindra Ltd. a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, today announced the launch of a new digital platform, branded as 'Blockchain-based Contracts and Rights Management System' (bCRMS) for the global media and entertainment industry.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-07-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 18:26 IST
Tech Mahindra Launches Blockchain based Platform for Global Media and Entertainment Industry
Tech Mahindra NSEZ Campus. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tech Mahindra Ltd. a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, today announced the launch of a new digital platform, branded as 'Blockchain-based Contracts and Rights Management System' (bCRMS) for the global media and entertainment industry. The platform is designed to enable production houses and content creators to track revenue, royalty payments, manage rights and address content piracy by leveraging IBM blockchain.

Tech Mahindra's new bCRMS platform is built on open-source Hyperledger Fabric protocol and utilizes techniques like content hashing and forensic watermarking to track and trace content. The technology is industry agnostic and thereby it could also be used across other industries like trade, finance and healthcare that have a requirement for intellectual property and secured digital content. Built on IBM Blockchain, the platform will restrict unauthorized access and redistribution of digital content, mitigate content piracy and manage royalty payments. The platform is designed to be scalable and empowers artists, fulfillment partners and distributors with a clear, automated system for accessing and managing payments.

Rajesh Dhuddu, Blockchain and Cybersecurity Practice Leader, Tech Mahindra, said, "Fragmentation in the media and entertainment (M&E) landscape has had a profound impact on media consumption. Both media production houses and OTT (Over the top) players are creating intriguing content to improve customer stickiness and gain market share. This has led to an exponential increase in fraud with revenue lost due to online piracy estimated to approximately $ 50 billion by 2022*. As part of our TechMNxt charter, bCRMS is developed to usher in the next generation of digital rights management systems for the media and entertainment industry that orchestrate the entire media content life cycle workflows across pre-production, post-production and distribution phases to enhance revenues, preempt contracts or rights infringement and focus on redefining end customer's content consumption experience." bCRMS is designed to provide accurate, near real-time information and insights into the authenticity of content and detect any unauthorized use and distribution.

Tech Mahindra is deploying bCRMS on IBM Blockchain for linear broadcast and Over-The-Top (OTT) service providers. Also, Tech Mahindra is part of the IBM public cloud ecosystem to help clients transform their operations and accelerate their hybrid cloud strategies and use blockchain technology to help foster trust and transparency across industries. "Digital rights management is a pressing problem impacting artists, content creators and advertisers worldwide, potentially costing the industry billions every year. Tech Mahindra's innovation using IBM Blockchain helps address this challenge with a new approach that offers the digital media market the ability to track the quality and authenticity of content as well as track downloads and usage of the content in a clear and flexible manner," said Alistair Rennie, General Manager, IBM Blockchain. "Tech Mahindra is an important addition to IBM's growing cloud and blockchain ecosystem."

Tech Mahindra under its TechMNxt charter has continued its focus on leveraging next-generation technologies including blockchain, to disrupt and enable digital transformation, and to build cutting-edge technology solutions and services for customers globally. Tech Mahindra provides a holistic framework called 'Block Ecosystem' comprises of various levers: Block Studio, Block Engage, Block Talk, Block Geeks, Block Accelerate, Block Access & Block Value, which can be used to create industry-leading applications that are architected on innovation and human excellence to unlock significant value for clients. Tech Mahindra's technologists can also assist clients to build Blockchain-Platform-as-a-Service (BPaaS), System Integration and Product Engineering Services on IBM Blockchain.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says 'may cut off funding' if U.S. schools do not open

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to cut off funding to schools that do not open in the fall and criticized a federal health agencys guidelines for reopening schools as very tough expensive.The Republican president, who i...

Cricket-Sri Lanka resume domestic cricket minus spectators next week

Domestic cricket in Sri Lanka will resume on Tuesday without spectators, the countrys cricket board said on Wednesday. Lockdown and curfews have ceased in Sri Lanka, where the total number of infections was reported to be 2,084 on Wednesday...

Telangana anti-naxal force cop shoots himself dead

Hyderabad, July 8 PTI A head constable of the Greyhounds, the elite anti-naxal force of Telangana Police, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Narsingi area here on Wednesday, police said. The incident happened at around 9 am,...

EXPERT VIEWS-How can Britain stop fashion brands like Boohoo exploiting workers?

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, July 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Reports of labour exploitation at British garment factories that supply to online fast fashion retailer Boohoo have sparked debate about the role of brands and the government in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020