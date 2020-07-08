Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICICI Bank to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore to bolster capital base

The lender joins peers, including Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank and Yes Bank, who have either raised fresh capital or decided to do so soon, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “The board, at its meeting held today, has approved raising of funds for an amount aggregating up to Rs 15,000 crore in one or more tranches,” ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:55 IST
ICICI Bank to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore to bolster capital base
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Wednesday said its board has decided to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore in core capital through a variety of routes. The lender joins peers, including Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank and Yes Bank, who have either raised fresh capital or decided to do so soon, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The board, at its meeting held today, has approved raising of funds for an amount aggregating up to Rs 15,000 crore in one or more tranches," ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The money will be raised either through a private placement of shares or preferential issue or qualified institutions placement (QIP) or follow-on public offering (FPO), or a combination thereof, it added.

The issue will be undertaken subject to shareholders' approval through postal ballot process and other regulatory approvals. The board has constituted and authorised an 'issuance committee' to decide the terms and conditions of the proposed fund raise, it added. The bank's overall capital adequacy had stood at 16.11 per cent, with the core tier-I ratio at a comfortable 14.72 per cent as of March 31. Its standalone net had increased 26 per cent to Rs 1,221 crore for the March quarter.

It can be noted that credit growth is very sluggish at present due to the overall impact on the economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kotak Mahindra Bank raised over Rs 7,700 crore in a QIP in May, Yes Bank has begun a process to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore through an FPO, Axis Bank has got board nod to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore while Federal Bank has hinted at raising up to Rs 12,000 crore next year after getting a board clearance last month.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada slow to deport foreigners ordered to leave - govt watchdog

Canada is slow to deport foreign nationals ordered to leave the country, partly due to poor data quality and flaws in the way cases are managed, a top official watchdog said on Wednesday.Auditor General Sylvain Ricard, who reports directly ...

Ryder Cup postponed until next year at Whistling Straits

The Ryder Cup was postponed until 2021 in Wisconsin because of the COVID-19 pandemic that raised too much uncertainty whether the loudest event in golf could be played before spectators. The announcement Wednesday was inevitable and had bee...

Street shooting leaves 4 dead, 3 wounded in New Jersey

A street shooting in a northern New Jersey community has left four people dead and three others wounded, authorities said. The gunfire in Paterson, New Jersey, erupted shortly after 11 pm Tuesday. Four victims found at the scene were taken ...

Crane collapses in east London; people trapped

A 20-metre crane collapsed onto a house in east London on Wednesday leaving people trapped inside, the London Fire Brigade saidThe London Ambulance Service said crews and a team of specialist paramedics who work in hazardous environments we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020