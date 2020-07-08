Left Menu
Spicejet offers COVID-19 hospitalisation insurance to passengers

The comprehensive cover includes tests, medication and consultations upon testing positive for COVID-19," it added The low cost carrier said it has joined hands with Go Digit General Insurance Limited through its Digit Illness Group Insurance Policy to offer this insurance cover. This implies there is no limit on ICU charges or room rent until the insured sum lasts," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

SpiceJet passengers can now avail an insurance cover for COVID-19 hospitalization by paying a minimum premium of Rs 443, the airline said on Wednesday.

"Passengers can opt for the insurance cover ranging between ₹ 50,000 to ₹ 3,00,000 at a premium for as low as ₹ 443 to ₹ 1,564 a year (including GST)," the airline said in a press release. "The insurance covers hospital expenses and all pre and post hospitalization expenses for 30 and 60 days respectively. The comprehensive cover includes tests, medication, and consultations upon testing positive for COVID-19," it added.

The low cost carrier said it has joined hands with Go Digit General Insurance Limited through its Digit Illness Group Insurance Policy to offer this insurance cover. "This insurance has no restrictions on room or ICU rent. This implies there is no limit on ICU charges or room rent until the insured sum lasts," it said.

