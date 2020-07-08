Left Menu
Development News Edition

Proposed electricity Bill, 2020 against basic principle of federalism: SAD

The proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 had become a cause of public concern because it impinged on the right of the states and was "against" the basic principle of federalism as enshrined in the Constitution, Badal said in a statement issued here. He said in case the Bill is passed, many ongoing welfare schemes which provide subsidized power or free power to different sections of society would be adversely affected.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:24 IST
Proposed electricity Bill, 2020 against basic principle of federalism: SAD
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was "against" the basic principle of federalism and sought its withdrawal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Badal said the proposed Bill prohibits states from giving subsidies and cross subsidies which was a "direct attack" on the constitutional right of the state governments to help vulnerable sections of society.

In a letter to the prime minister, the SAD chief urged Modi to direct the Power minister not to pursue the proposed Bill and to withdraw the same to ensure the federal rights of the states are not compromised in any manner. The proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 had become a cause of public concern because it impinged on the right of the states and was "against" the basic principle of federalism as enshrined in the Constitution, Badal said in a statement issued here.

He said in case the Bill is passed, many ongoing welfare schemes which provide subsidized power or free power to different sections of society would be adversely affected. "Besides causing administrative problems, the Bill also has the propensity to cause social unrest once it divests subsidized and free power from various sections of society including Scheduled Castes, underprivileged sections and farmers," he said.

Badal said consumers would also "face the brunt" in case the Bill was passed in its present form. As per the clauses of the Bill, he pointed out, the states would have to deposit payment for purchase of power in advance following which power would be given to the buyer.

"This is likely to cause great hardship to states which are revenue deficient besides resulting in the burden being passed on to the consumer," the SAD president said. "The Bill, if passed in its present form, will take away the power of the state governments to appoint chairman and members of the State Electricity Regulatory Commissions," he said.

He also said how the proposed Bill would also "adversely affect" the distribution and transmission companies established by various states as per their respective Electricity Acts. He said the Bill proposed to give power to the generation companies to appoint their own distribution and transmission franchisees without taking any permission from the State regulatory authorities.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Naidu reviews Monsoon Session planning, Par panel meetings

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Wednesday reviewed the seating arrangements for parliamentarians during the Monsoon session of Parliament and their participation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. At an hour-long meeting with t...

U.S. Farm Bureau chief tests positive for coronavirus, declines White House invitation-spokeswoman

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and has declined an invitation to attend a dinner at the White House on Wednesday evening with Mexicos president...

Brazil's president, infected with virus, touts malaria drug

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is infected with the coronavirus, on Wednesday defended his governments handling of the pandemic that has killed tens of thousands of Brazilians and touted his use of a contentious anti-malaria drug. ...

Security checks intensified in Noida after Vikas Dubey spotted in NCR

Security checks have been intensified in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the border district in western Uttar Pradesh, over reports of Kanpur ambush mastermind Vikas Dubey hiding in the Delhi-National Capital Region NCR, officials said on Wednesday. Du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020